IPOB Slams Anambra governor, Soludo, for Attacking Obi over Calls for Kanu’s Release

• Says he’s pandering to political interests

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has slamme the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, following his attacks on the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, for demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of IPOB.

Soludo, had in a statement, weekend, by his Special Adviser on Media, Ejimofor Opara, attacked Obi, saying his demand for Kanu’s freedom was “a major slap on the Nigerian judiciary”.

His anger was provoked by Obi’s recent interaction with Nigerians in Washington DC, United States, during which he reiterated his call for Kanu’s release, saying his continued incarceration was unjustifiable.

In a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB expressed “utter disgust and righteous anger” over Soludo’s turnaround opposition to calls for Kanu to be released.

It described Soludo’s new stance on Kanu’s issue as “a tragic betrayal, a painful display of naked hypocrisy and desperate political prostitution.”

IPOB’s anger was heightened by Soludo’s past stance on Kanu’s travails and his public display of support for the release of the Biafra restoration activist.

“Let it be known to the world that in January 2023, the same Governor Soludo made a high-profile visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS facility in Abuja. He sat with our leader, shook his hands, looked into his eyes, and publicly demanded his release.

“He went as far as offering to stand as surety for Kanu. As recently as March 2025, Soludo’s own Commissioner for Information, Mr. Law Mefor, boasted that the governor ‘has been actively working towards Kanu’s release’ because he believed it would restore peace in the South-East,” the group said.

It regretted that after his past posturing, “Today, the same Soludo, through his (aides) describes Peter Obi’s identical call for justice as ‘a slap on the Nigerian judiciary’ and claims it undermines judicial processes.

“This is not statesmanship. This is the height of treachery and political chameleonic behaviour,” he said, attributing what led to Soludo’s volte-face to his “blind and shameless ambition to become Vice President in 2031 under a Fulani-led ticket.”