Group Defends Akpabio, Challenges Oshiomhole’s Claims on NNPCL, Senate Leadership

• Tells Edo senator to provide evidence for allegations made during recent interview

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Northern Democratic Front (NDF) has come to the defence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), disputing allegations recently made by Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

They called for restraint in public commentary on issues relating to the National Assembly and public institutions.

In a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Suleiman, the group expressed concern over remarks attributed to Oshiomhole during a recent interview, saying public officials should support their allegations with verifiable evidence and allow relevant institutions to address any claims of wrongdoing.

The NDF said while elected officials have a responsibility to raise concerns on matters of public interest, such interventions should be guided by facts, due process and respect for democratic institutions.

According to the group, allegations involving officials of the NNPCL, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and the leadership of the Senate should be subjected to established investigative and oversight mechanisms rather than public exchanges.

The organisation also questioned the circumstances surrounding actions reportedly taken in connection with the committee’s oversight activities involving former NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, arguing that all parliamentary processes should strictly conform with Senate rules and established procedures.

On claims concerning Akpabio, the NDF maintained that the allegations were unfounded and called on those making such assertions to provide evidence to support them.

The group specifically rejected claims linking members of Akpabio’s family to appointments in the NNPCL and urged anyone in possession of contrary information to present documentary proof through appropriate channels.

It further argued that political disagreements and leadership contests within democratic institutions should be pursued through engagement, persuasion and adherence to established rules rather than through public accusations.

The NDF said Nigeria’s democratic system depends on strong institutions, responsible leadership and constructive debate, adding that public office holders have a duty to conduct themselves in ways that strengthen public confidence in governance.

The organisation therefore called on all parties involved in the controversy to exercise restraint, respect institutional processes and allow any allegations to be addressed through the appropriate legal and administrative channels.

Reaffirming its commitment to accountability, transparency and democratic governance, the group said it would continue to advocate respect for public institutions and adherence to due process in the conduct of public affairs.

The statement followed recent comments by Oshiomhole concerning the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, the NNPCL and Senate leadership.

His remarks had generated debate within political circles, prompting responses from various groups and stakeholders over issues of accountability, oversight and due process.