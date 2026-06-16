Border Security: FG, States, Traditional Rulers Push for Early Warning Systems

• Defence minister: Effective border management critical to national security

•NBC DG says securing borders requires collective action

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government, subnational authorities and traditional rulers yesterday agreed to strengthen collaboration on border security through the deployment of early warning and early response mechanisms, amid concerns over cross-border crimes.

At a one-day high-level national workshop on “Border Security, Resilience and Cross Border Cooperation” organised by the National Boundary Commission (NBC) in Abuja, the federal government reaffirmed its commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders through stronger collaboration among agencies, border states, traditional institutions and neighbouring countries.

At the event, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd) pointed out that effective border management remains critical to national security and development, a statement by the Head of Information, Press and Public Relations at the NBC, Chinwe Udouwem, stated.

Represented by his Special Adviser, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole (rtd), Musa said that Nigeria’s borders were not merely territorial lines but strategic spaces for trade, interaction and shared heritage.

Besides, he emphasised that the borders also serve as frontline areas against transnational crimes, irregular migration, smuggling and emerging security threats.

The minister stressed the need for a shift from traditional security approaches to proactive strategies, including early warning systems, technology-driven surveillance and stronger intelligence sharing with neighbouring countries.

“Resilient borders are not only secured, they are adaptive, inclusive and capable of withstanding security threats, climate change and economic disruptions,” the minister maintained.

Earlier, the Director General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, said Nigeria’s border management requires collective action, noting that the country shares about 4,454 kilometres of land borders with Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, as well as about 853-kilometre coastal stretch.

Adaji explained that the NBC has established cross-border cooperation platforms involving border communities, traditional rulers, local authorities, security agencies and civil society organisations to promote dialogue, information gathering and conflict prevention.

In the same vein, the workshop featured presentations on strengthening cross-border cooperation, maritime governance and the blue economy, as well as drone technology, border resilience and peacebuilding for national security.

The Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, in his remarks, called for greater cooperation among nations, stressing that no country can manage border challenges in isolation.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governors and Chairmen of the State Boundary Committees of Nigeria’s border states that attended the workshop commended the NBC for promoting cross-border advocacy and pledged stronger collaboration towards improving border security and tackling transboundary crimes.

Traditional rulers along Nigeria’s international borders, led by the Emir of Machina, Dr. Bashir Bukar, in his comments, urged the government to strengthen engagement with traditional institutions, describing them as vital communication channels at the grassroots.

The monarch described traditional rulers as the “first eyes and ears” of border communities, explaining that they should be involved as partners in security coordination rather than mere spectators.

According to the statement, the workshop ended with stakeholders reaffirming commitment to building secure, resilient and economically productive borders for Nigeria.