Agcoms Hails Tinubu’s $70m Tractor Initiative to Boost Food Security Strategy

• Says mechanisation key to economic, agricultural transformation

James Emejo in Abuja





Agricultural equipment provider, Agcoms International Trading Limited, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda, describing agricultural mechanisation as a critical driver of economic growth, rural prosperity, and transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Agcoms, Mr. Okoli Chijioke, said the administration’s sustained emphasis on modernising agriculture through increased access to mechanised farming equipment represented one of the most effective pathways to raising productivity, strengthening agricultural value chains, and attracting a new generation of Nigerians into farming.

He said the federal government’s mechanisation programme gained significant momentum in January, when the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) announced a $70 million agreement with Agcoms for the supply of 2,000 tractors and other mechanised farming equipment, including 100 combine harvesters.

Agcoms, an authorised John Deere dealer and NADF partner, stated that its ongoing collaboration with the federal government-backed fund aligned with broader efforts to boost food production and enhance food security nationwide.

Chijioke said the initiative had been recognised by the government as one of the 40 key milestones recorded during the first two years of the Tinubu administration.

Beyond equipment supply, Agcoms said the programme incorporated local assembly of the machinery in Nigeria, a move expected to facilitate skills transfer and create jobs, as well as deepen the country’s long-term technical capabilities in agricultural mechanisation.

The initiative also includes operator training, maintenance support, and after-sales services aimed at ensuring sustainability, maximising equipment utilisation, and improving productivity across farming communities.

The company recalled that the mechanisation drive was first unveiled by Tinubu during his Independence Day address in October 2024, when he announced Federal Executive Council approval for the establishment of a local assembly plant for John Deere tractors, combine harvesters, disc ridgers, bottom ploughs, and other agricultural equipment.

The project was conceived as part of a broader strategy to modernise agriculture, expand food production, and strengthen national food security.

Commenting on the president’s Democracy Day 2026 remarks, Chijioke, in a statement, said the renewed national focus on mechanisation reflected growing recognition of the role technology and modern farming equipment played in building a more productive and competitive agricultural sector.

He described mechanisation as one of the most important productivity enablers in modern agriculture, stressing that successful implementation requires more than simply providing equipment.

According to him, sustainable outcomes can only be achieved when machinery deployment is supported by operator training, maintenance systems, financing solutions and dependable after-sales services.

He said such an integrated approach would enable farmers to improve efficiency, increase output and contribute more effectively to national food security objectives.

Chijioke commended the federal government’s commitment to strengthening agricultural productivity, adding that Agcoms remains committed to supporting ongoing efforts to expand mechanisation across the country through technical expertise, equipment support and field experience.

He emphasised that sustainable mechanisation required a long-term framework that combined access to equipment with technical support, skills development and reliable maintenance structures to ensure investments continued to deliver value to farmers and rural communities.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at improving access to modern farm equipment, strengthening technical capacity, and enhancing productivity throughout the agricultural sector.

Agcoms said its operations as an authorised John Deere dealership extended beyond equipment supply to include technical support, training, spare parts provision, and after-sales services designed to improve operational efficiency and productivity.

The company added that through its growing technical network and global partnerships, it was focused on supporting efforts to modernise agriculture and strengthen food production systems across the country.