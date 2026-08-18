Esther Komaiya Celebrates 29 Years of Marriage, Hails Husband, Korede, As ‘Divine Covering’

Pastor Mrs Esther Komaiya has poured out heartfelt tributes to her husband, Pastor Korede Komaiya, as the couple celebrated 29 years of marriage on Saturday, August 16.

In a moving anniversary message titled ‘To My King,’ Pastor Esther described their union as a living testimony of God’s faithfulness, recalling that: “Twenty-nine years ago today, on the 16th of August 1997, heaven stood still as Pastor Mrs. Faith Oyedepo joined our hands and sealed our forever.

“What began as a sacred vow has become a living testimony of love, peace, sacrifice, growth, and the unshakable faithfulness of God,” she wrote.

The wife of the Senior Pastor of The Master’s Place International Church took time to appreciate her husband for his strength, patience and sacrifices over the years.

“Thank you for the strength that never bowed under pressure. Thank you for the patience that held the line when the journey tested every fibre of us,” she said.

“Thank you for the support that covered me, lifted me, and made room for me to bloom. Thank you for the understanding that saw beyond my words and still chose me.”

She paid special tribute to the “silent ones, the costly ones” sacrifices her husband made for their home.

“And above all, thank you for the sacrifices — the silent ones, the costly ones, the ones that demanded your comfort, your time and sometimes your very self — so that our home could remain a place of peace and rest,” she stated.

Pastor Esther noted that their marriage taught her that commitment comes before reward. “You showed me that marriage is first sacrificial before it becomes beneficial. And because you lived that truth with quiet fire and unwavering commitment, I have never once regretted the day I said ‘I do’.”

Describing her husband as more than just a partner, she called him “a rare gift from God”.

“You are a rare gift from God. Not a good man. Not a strong partner. A divine covering. A rare gift,” she stated.

Reflecting on their journey, she said God’s hand has been evident all through. “I look at these 29 years and I see the hand of the Lord all over us. We are not just a couple who endured. We are a couple helped by God. So today I stand in awe — of you, of us, and of the God who has kept every promise.”

She ended the tribute with a renewed pledge of love to her husband, whom she fondly called “My Oba”.

“To my King — I still choose you. I still honour you. I still thank God for the privilege of calling you husband,” she said.

“All glory to the One who wrote this story and continues to write it better than we ever dreamed. Happy 29th Anniversary, my love, my Oba. The best is still ahead of us. I love you more than yesterday… and less than tomorrow. My Oba.”

The anniversary message has since drawn congratulatory messages from members of The Master’s Place International Church and well-wishers across the country, who celebrated the couple’s example of faith, sacrifice and enduring love.