UNICAL Alumni Take Voter Registration Awareness Campaign to Abuja Markets

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The University of Calabar Graduates Elite Club over the weekend partnered with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Area Councils Services Secretariat and the Abuja Markets Management Agency (AMMA) embarked on voter sensitisation campaign in major markets in Abuja.

The exercise, that also created awareness on electoral malpractices was held at Garki Main Market, Garki International Market and Wuse Market.

The President of the University of Calabar Graduates Elite Club, Dr. Chioma Uzo-Udegbunam noted that the initiative was to mobilise traders and customers of their civil duty to register as voters, collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate actively in the 2027 electoral process.

She said the market place engagement was occasioned by widespread aparthy among residents regarding the ongoing voter registration exercise and procedures for obtaining or replacing PVCs.

“We discovered that a large number of people are unaware that voter registration is ongoing. Some do not know where to register, while others whose PVCs are missing are unsure of the steps required to replace them. This information gap informed our decision to take the message directly to the people,” Uzo-Udegbunam said.

She added that over 1,000 fliers containing voter education information were distributed during in the markets that were selected because they offered access to a large number of residents within a short period.

The President of Unical graduates elite club assured that the campaign would be sustained across communities in the Federal Capital Territory, while efforts would be made to involve the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in future exercises to provide official clarification on issues raised by residents in relation to voter registration procedures and PVC replacement processes.

She urged residents not to lose confidence in the democratic process, describing voting as a fundamental civic responsibility that will contribute to building a better society.

The Chairman of Garki International Market, Mr. Onyawan Chukwu, lauded the initiative as timely and beneficial to democratic development.

He also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider establishing temporary voter registration centres within major markets to make registration accessible to traders and other residents.

He assured organisers of the market’s commitment to supporting voter education campaigns and mobilising traders to register, collect their PVCs and participate in elections.