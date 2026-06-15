Security Expert: Lack of Good Governance at Grassroots Level Fuels Insurgency, Insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A defence and security expert, Kola Balogun, has identified the disconnect between governance and the grassroots as one of the major drivers of insecurity and insurgency in Nigeria.

Balogun, who also serves as Secretary of the Defence Industrial Association of Nigeria (DIAN), observed that government presence remains largely invisible in many local government areas across the country, creating conditions that enable insecurity to thrive.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference and Defence Exhibition 2026 in Abuja, the Chairman of EPAIL Nigeria Limited, a leading indigenous defence equipment manufacturer, stressed that areas with weak governance often become fertile grounds for criminality and instability.

He argued that strengthening local government administration is essential to tackling insecurity, noting that effective governance at the grassroots level can help address poverty, create economic opportunities and restore citizens’ confidence in government institutions.

Reflecting on the lead paper presented at the conference, Balogun said: “I believe we must continue to explore ways of improving local governance and encouraging competent leadership at the grassroots. Strong local government institutions are essential to national security and development.”

He further emphasised the role local governments can play in supporting security efforts and boosting domestic production.

“In addition, local governments can play a major role in supporting community security initiatives by procuring locally produced protective equipment and other security-related tools. Such actions would not only enhance security but also stimulate local manufacturing and economic growth,” he said.

Balogun also advocated deeper collaboration between government and the private sector in developing Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

“Going forward, I will continue to advocate stronger collaboration between government and the private sector in building Nigeria’s defence capabilities.”

He expressed confidence that Nigeria could establish a self-reliant and globally competitive defence industry if indigenous manufacturers receive adequate support and the right policy environment is created.

“If we truly believe in our own capacity, support indigenous manufacturers, and create the right policy environment, Nigeria can develop a self-reliant and globally competitive defence industry capable of meeting our national security needs.”

According to him, a private sector-driven defence industry has the potential to become the cornerstone of defence acquisition and capability development in Nigeria. He maintained that government must continue to introduce deliberate policies and incentives that enable indigenous defence manufacturers to flourish.

Highlighting the capabilities of local manufacturers, Balogun said: “Today, at EPAIL, there is virtually no category of defence equipment that we cannot manufacture or support. Yet, we still struggle with the mindset that foreign solutions are always superior to local alternatives.”

He explained that this challenge informed the establishment of DIAN, which was created to bring indigenous manufacturers together to develop practical solutions to the operational needs of the armed forces and other security agencies.

“The private sector remains the engine of national development, but government policies must provide the enabling environment for growth. The Nigeria First policy is commendable, but it must go beyond policy declarations to actual implementation.”

He added: “We must ask ourselves: how often do government institutions procure locally manufactured products when such products are available in Nigeria?”