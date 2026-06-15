Police Arrest Four Suspected Cult Members in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command at the weekend said that, it arrested four suspected cult members that have been causing various forms of attacks among the residents of Ijagbo town in Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO) SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the state police command.

The statement read: “The Kwara State Police Command has recorded another major breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to rid the State of cult-related violence and other criminal activities following the arrest of four suspected members of a notorious cult group during a targeted operation in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of the State.

“Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of suspected cultists and violent criminals operating within the area, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) on Thursday, 11th June 2026, carried out a coordinated raid on identified criminal hideouts in Ijagbo.

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“‎During the operation, one Idowu Akorede, male, of Ijagbo, identified as the alleged Capon of the outlawed Eiye Confraternity, was arrested at a hideout in Ijagbo. Further operations led to the arrest of three others.

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“‎Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are members of a criminal gang allegedly involved in cult-related activities, robbery, and other violent crimes.”

The PPRO added:”The group has been linked to incidents in which residents were reportedly attacked and dispossessed of their valuables in broad daylight, thereby creating fear and insecurity within the community.

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“‎Upon sighting the operatives, the suspects reportedly resisted arrest and launched an attack on the officers with broken bottles in a bid to evade capture.

“The operatives, however, exercised restraint, professionalism, and tactical superiority in subduing the suspects and taking them into custody without injury.

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‎”The suspects have since been transferred to Ilorin and are currently in police custody while investigations continue.

“Efforts are also ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the criminal network”.

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The statement further said: “‎The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, has commended the operatives for their courage, professionalism, and commitment to duty.

“He further reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering determination to confront all forms of criminality and ensure the safety of lives and property across the State.

“‎Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue supporting the Police with timely and useful information that will aid ongoing efforts to combat crime and maintain public safety.”