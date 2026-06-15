Experts: 14.4m Nigerians Exposed to Substance Abuse, Urge Churches to Lead Fight Against Addiction

– Marwa canvasses stronger collaboration against drug abuse as N2.8bn illicit drugs destroyed in Edo

– As MTN restates commitment to youths’ wellbeing, seeks collective efforts to combat drug abuse

Sunday Ehigiator, Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu



Mental health experts, religious leaders and anti-drug advocates have raised concerns over the growing prevalence of substance abuse in Nigeria, revealing that an estimated 14.4 million Nigerians have been exposed to psychoactive substances and urging churches to take a frontline role in combating addiction through prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

The call was made at the 40th Anniversary Lecture of Fountain of Hope Society 10NG held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, over the weekend in Lagos.

The event, themed ‘Overcoming the Scourge of Substance Abuse and Addiction: The Role of the Church in Prevention and Rehabilitation’, brought together psychiatrists, healthcare professionals, church leaders and community stakeholders to examine the causes, consequences and solutions to Nigeria’s growing drug abuse crisis.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, community leaders, parents, teachers and religious organisations to tackle the drug menace.

He stressed that combating substance abuse requires collective action.

Speaking at the public destruction of 73,463.21 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs in Benin, with street value put at N2.8 billion, seized across Edo State, Gen. Marwa (retd) described the exercise as a major blow to criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and abuse.

A breakdown of the destroyed exhibits showed that cannabis sativa dominated the haul with 73,210.23 kilogrammes, followed by psychotropic substances 246.36 kilogrammes, which included Tramadol (141.81kg), diazepam (8.4258kg), and codeine cough syrup (61.7652kg).

Meanwhile, on its part, the MTN Foundation has reiterated its commitment to promoting the wellbeing of Nigerian youths as part of its corporate social responsibility, saying that stakeholders must join hands to combat the menace of substance abuse.

The Foundation said that it has so far spent over N30 billion in CSR projects, including initiatives aimed at youth development and empowerment.

The Executive Director of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, made this known at a stakeholders conference organised by the Foundation in collaboration with its partners, NDLEA and UNODC.

Delivering a lecture titled ‘Overcoming Psychoactive Substance Use: The Way Forward’, at the 40th Anniversary Lecture of Fountain of Hope Society 10NG held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, over the weekend in Lagos

Consultant Addiction Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Olajumoke Koyejo, described substance abuse as a major public health challenge that threatens the future of the country’s youth population.



She disclosed that an estimated 14.4 million Nigerians have been exposed to substance use, while nearly 45 per cent of young people and students have experimented with drugs, noting that Nigeria’s prevalence rate is about three times the global average.

Warning about the scale of the crisis, Koyejo said: “The future of our youths is being ravaged.”

Explaining how addiction develops, she stated: “The brain gets rewired. Eventually, obtaining and using these substances becomes the central focus of the user’s life. That is addiction.”



Koyejo noted that curiosity, peer pressure, emotional distress and poor coping mechanisms remain major drivers of substance abuse among young people.

She also revealed that between 40 and 60 per cent of patients admitted at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, are treated for drug-related conditions.

Calling for greater intervention, she said: “Recovery requires professional support, effective coping strategies and sustained rehabilitation. No one should be left to fight addiction alone.”

The psychiatrist urged churches, families, healthcare professionals and government agencies to work together in addressing the growing problem before it further undermines the country’s social and economic future.



Also speaking, Consultant Psychiatrist and Professor of Psychiatry at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Olurotimi Coker, stressed that churches must move beyond spiritual guidance and become active partners in tackling addiction.

Drawing from biblical teachings in 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 and Ezekiel 34:11-12, Coker said: “The church must provide safe spaces for vulnerable youths, encourage self-disclosure, support early psychological and medical intervention, and partner with treatment centres to help those struggling with addiction.”



According to him, churches have a unique responsibility to address the root causes of substance abuse while creating an environment where people can seek help without fear of stigma or condemnation.

He further stated: “The church must address the root causes of addiction by providing safe spaces for vulnerable youths, offering pastoral counselling and partnering with treatment facilities to support recovery.”

Coker identified family dysfunction, emotional trauma, genetic predisposition, peer pressure, cultism, easy access to drugs, social isolation and poor coping mechanisms as major factors contributing to substance abuse.



Highlighting the devastating consequences of addiction, he warned: “Addiction can result in educational failure, mental health disorders, suicide attempts and damage to vital organs. It affects not just the individual but families, communities and society at large.”

He advocated stronger anti-drug enforcement measures, drug education in schools, public awareness campaigns and increased parental responsibility to curb the menace.



The professor also emphasised that treatment and rehabilitation require professional intervention through specialist psychiatric facilities, counselling, vocational training and long-term support systems.

Earlier in his presentation, the President of Fountain of Hope Society 10NG, Mr. Olumide Talabi, challenged churches to become places of refuge, healing and mentorship for young people, particularly members of Generation Z who face increasing exposure to drugs and other harmful influences.



Talabi said: “The church should be known as a place where people can seek help without fear of condemnation.

“We must embrace, guide and support our young people through life’s challenges. Church members should become mentors and watchmen, helping youths navigate the pressures they face daily.”

Talabi urged congregations to cultivate an atmosphere of acceptance and support, noting that people struggling with addiction are more likely to seek help when they are assured of compassion rather than judgment.



Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency also emphasised the need for sustained public enlightenment and strict compliance with anti-drug laws to reduce substance abuse across the country.

The stakeholders agreed that tackling addiction requires a coordinated approach involving families, religious institutions, healthcare professionals, schools, government agencies and civil society organisations.

They maintained that churches, because of their influence, grassroots reach and moral authority, are uniquely positioned to help prevent substance abuse, support rehabilitation efforts and restore hope to millions of Nigerians affected by addiction.

Also razed public destruction of illicit drugs in Benin were 2.662 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, 3.7441 kilogrammes of cocaine, and 0.2168 kilogrammes of heroin.

The NDLEA boss, BRIG-Gen. Marwa said the operation underscored the agency’s determination to rid the country of illicit substances and protect communities from the devastating effects of drug abuse.

Marwa, who was represented by the NDLEA Director of Operations and General Investigation, DCGN Suleiman Ahmed Ningi said the exercise was far more than the destruction of narcotics, noting that it symbolised the nation’s unwavering commitment to dismantling drug trafficking syndicates and preventing harmful substances from reaching vulnerable Nigerians.

He said the volume of the seizures reflected the magnitude of the threat posed by drug trafficking but also highlighted the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations carried out by NDLEA personnel.

“The drugs being destroyed today would have ended up in the veins, lungs and bloodstreams of many young Nigerians if not for the vigilance and courage of our officers.

“Their destruction represents justice for the countless lives that could have been ruined,” he said.

He lamented the social consequences of substance abuse, recalling encounters with addicts undergoing rehabilitation and families struggling with the pain of addiction.

The Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who was the special guest of honour described the war against drugs as a battle against criminality.

“This is not a moment for celebration alone; it is a moment for sober reflection and a recommitment to the fight. The war on drugs is a war for the soul of our nation. It is a war against criminality, kidnapping and banditry as well as the health hazards that drug abuse brings,” Okpebholo noted.

The governor who was represented by the first lady of Edo State and Chairperson Edo State Drug Control Committee, Mrs. Edesili Anani, assured the NDLEA of continued partnership, revealing plans by his administration to provide a modern rehabilitation centre for people recovering from drug use disorders.

He issued a stern warning to drug traffickers, saying, “Drug traffickers must leave Edo State because we are coming for them and we will not relent until every gram of illicit substance is seized and destroyed.”

Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Commander of Narcotics Mitchell Ofoyeju, provided insights into the command’s operations that led to the seizures.

“The command has intercepted cars and articulated trucks laden with drugs. We have apprehended both the young and the aged, male and female and have even recovered drugs hidden in shrines. We have been attacked on the line of duty with firearms, but we are not deterred in executing our mandate,” Mitchell assured.

“We may give our children the good things of life, such as money, the best schools, good food and clothing, but if we fail to protect them from drug and substance abuse, we have indeed given them nothing,” the commander declared.

The destruction ceremony amplified the fact that the combined efforts of a committed government, a determined agency, and an engaged citizenry can produce positive results, he said.

Senator Joseph Ikpea, representing Edo Central and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics of the 10th Senate, commended the NDLEA for the monumental drug seizures and pledged legislative backing as well as appropriation support to ensure a better equipped, better funded and better motivated anti-narcotic agency.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said at a stakeholders conference organised by the Foundation in collaboration with its partners, NDLEA and UNODC that the anti-substance abuse programme was specially initiated to save Nigerian youths from the ruinous effects of drug abuse in order to safeguard their future.

“The goal is that we want to improve the wellbeing of the Nigerian youth (ages 18 to 35) and anybody, really, who is a youth at heart,” she stated.

It emerged that bringing the anti-substance abuse campaign to Enugu was timely, and data presented by NDLEA at the event raised the alarm on the extent of the problem in the state.

The data showed that over 360,000 youths in Enugu State, representing 13.4 percent of the youth population in the state engage in drug abuse.

However, Sanya said that the MTN Foundation would not relent in its efforts to pull the youth population out of the morass of substance abuse.

She stated the Foundation has already reached over 100 million Nigerians with the awareness of the dangers of mind altering substances.

The ED said that in the course of the anti-substance abuse campaign, which started seven years ago, 50,000 students have been made ambassadors of the campaign, adding that 30,000 more would be raised in 2026.

According to her, the students so enlisted in the campaign would eventually take the anti-substance abuse messages home to their families and communities thereby escalating the campaigns.