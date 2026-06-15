Caleb University Students Lead Campaign for Cultural Preservation, Tasked to Challenge Ethnic Stereotypes



Sunday Ehigiator



Students of Caleb University have been urged to challenge ethnic stereotypes, build friendships across tribal lines, and embrace Nigeria’s cultural diversity as a means of fostering national unity and preserving the country’s rich heritage.

The charge was given by actor, businessman and creative media strategist, Olanrewaju Olakanlu, popularly known as Mr. Kogberegbe, during a cultural showcase organised by students of the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies at the university.



The event featured music, dance, drama and cultural displays from different ethnic groups, aimed at celebrating Nigeria’s diversity while promoting cultural appreciation among students.

Speaking at the programme, Olakanlu said cultural diversity should be seen as a unifying strength rather than a source of division.

“Culture contains valuable wisdom that can help bridge social divides. Nigerians must rise above ethnic biases and stereotypes because our similarities are far greater than our differences,” he said.



He stressed that the performances reflected the beauty of Nigeria’s shared identity and the need for greater cultural understanding among young people.

In an interview with journalists after the event, Olakanlu commended the students for what he described as a purposeful and impactful initiative.



“I am impressed by the efforts of both the 100-level and 200-level students. They have gone beyond mere entertainment to create something that celebrates and preserves culture,” he said.

He particularly praised the energy and coordination displayed in one of the dance performances, noting that it reflected strong teamwork, preparation and creativity.



Olakanlu also urged students, journalists and broadcasters to embrace cultural storytelling in a rapidly changing digital age.

“In a world shaped by globalization and artificial intelligence, we must be intentional about telling our own stories and preserving our cultural identity for future generations,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, a lecturer in the department, Mrs. Funmilayo Falobi, emphasized the importance of cultural preservation and unity.



“Cultural gatherings such as this provide opportunities to promote unity, diversity and appreciation of Nigeria’s cultural identity,” she said.

She noted that such programmes help students appreciate Nigeria’s cultural richness while strengthening bonds across ethnic divides.

Also speaking at the event, investigative journalist with THISDAY Newspaper, Sunday Ehigiator, highlighted the role of the media in safeguarding cultural heritage and shaping public perception.



He warned that Nigeria continues to experience the influence of cultural imperialism, which affects both media content and societal values.

“While the media can serve as a vehicle for foreign cultural influence, it can also be used to promote indigenous cultures and values,” he said.



Ehigiator urged journalists and media practitioners to be deliberate in telling authentic Nigerian stories.

“Journalists must be intentional about preserving cultural heritage through responsible reporting. We have a duty to tell our own stories accurately and ethically,” he said.

He also cautioned against the growing influence of social media on journalism, noting that the pursuit of online engagement can sometimes lead to misinformation and sensationalism.



“There is a growing need for professionalism, accuracy and ethical standards among both practicing and student journalists,” he warned.

Students who participated in the event described it as educational and rewarding, saying it deepened their appreciation of Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

The cultural showcase formed part of the Continuous Assessment exercise for 200-level Mass Communication students and 100-level Journalism students.



The event attracted students, lecturers and distinguished guests, including the Dean of the College of Communication and Media Studies (COCOMS), Dr. Kayode Okunade and featured colourful presentations celebrating the traditions, values and identities of various ethnic groups across the country.