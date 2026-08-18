PDP Guber Candidate, Anosike, Launches Abia Champions 

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Kelechi Anosike Foundation (KAF) Abia Champions League, sponsored by the Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2027 elections, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, last Sunday commenced at the Williams Memorial Secondary School, Afugiri Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state, with a promise to use sports as a tool to engage Abia youths and tackle unemployment.

The opening match of the inter-local government football tournament was between Umuahia North LGA and Umuahia South LGA. It ended in a 1-1 draw after a fiercely contested encounter.

Umuahia South drew first blood, scoring within the first two minutes of the match. Umuahia North, despite dominating possession with an estimated 80 per cent, only found the equalizer in the last two minutes of added time.

Speaking to journalists after performing the kick-off ceremony, Dr. Anosike described the match as “very interesting and engaging,” and said the league is designed to discover new talents across the state.

“For me, it is a very interesting and engaging football competition. It is the first of its kind, and we have seen stars.

“This is the Kelechi Anosike Foundation, Abia State Champions League. 17 local government areas, One League and One Champion. So, this is where stars are born. We have witnessed some, and we have picked some stars already, and with time, we will engage them further,” Anosike stated.

The PDP governorship hopeful explained that the tournament is structured into Groups A, B, C and D across the 17 LGAs to identify outstanding players whose talents will be properly harnessed.

He said the league is part of a bigger vision to establish a Sports and Football Academy in Abia State if he is elected the governor in 2027.

“This is what we promised Abians: Sports and Football Academy, to engage the youths and bring out the best in them,” he said.

According to him, the academy will provide structured training, mentorship and exposure for young footballers and other athletes, creating a pathway from grassroots to professional and even international levels.

Anosike noted that youth engagement through sports would not only discover talents but also keep young people productive, reduce restiveness, and position Abia State as a hub for sports development in the Southeast.

He commended the players for their display in the opening game and assured them that subsequent matches would be bigger, with scouts and coaches on the ground to monitor performances.

Dignitaries, community leaders and football lovers were present to witness the kickoff of what organisers say will be an annual competition aimed at uniting the 17 LGAs through sports.

The KAF Abia Champions League is expected to run for several weeks, culminating in a grand finale to crown “One Champion” for Abia State.