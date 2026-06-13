Tension in Kwara Communities as Suspected Bandits Abduct 20, Kill One Person

.Troops intensify pressure on terrorists in Lake Chad region as two ranking ISWAP commanders surrender

.NAF air strikes decimate terrorist enclave, neutralise scores in northern Tumbuns offensive

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Tension has enveloped the ancient towns of

Gaa-Alla and Gaa Oke Abba communities in Isin Local Government Area and Famole town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, following the killing of one person and abduction of 20 persons when suspected bandits invaded the affected communities.

This was as the troops of Operation Hadin Kai intensified pressure on terrorist elements operating in the Lake Chad region, resulting in the surrender of two ranking commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The development marks another major success in the military’s ongoing counter-terrorism campaign and underscores the growing impact of sustained operations against insurgent strongholds across the North-east.

Also, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has delivered another significant blow to terrorist elements in the Lake Chad Basin, following precision air strikes that destroyed a terrorist enclave and neutralised scores of insurgents at Metele in the Northern Tumbuns area.

THISDAY investigation revealed that the attacks on Gaa-Alla and Gaa Oke Abba communities in Isin Local Government Area and Famole town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State were carried out simultaneously in a coordinated manner on Thursday around 10:00pm.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, who confirmed the development, however said that, “I can only confirm that in Gaa-Alla community that two people were abducted and that the police in conjunction with the military and forest guards are on the trail of the assailants.”

Sources in the communities also said that the suspected terrorists kidnapped scores of residents and killed one person during a gun battle in Famole community.

“In Gaa-Alla, two people were taken away by the terrorists,” a source said.

The source, however, noted that the exact number of victims abducted from Gaa-Oke Abba could not immediately be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

“The number of people kidnapped in Gaa-Oke Abba is still unknown because efforts are ongoing to determine the full extent of the attack,” the source added.

It was also gathered that the attacks on the Famole community in Ifelodun Local Government Area turned deadly after residents reportedly engaged the attackers in an exchange of gunfire.

The source said one person was killed during the incident.

“The bandits’ attack on the Famole community in the night resulted in one fatality after an exchange of gunfire.”

Famole is located along the Share-Okeode Road near the Oyi River in Oke-Ode Ward II of Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna Sani, said the surrendered terrorists were identified as Ismail Mohammed and Abu Umar. He disclosed that both men are currently in military custody and undergoing the requisite profiling and debriefing processes.

According to preliminary assessments, the two commanders occupied strategic positions within the terrorist hierarchy and operated along the Mangari axis of the Lake Chad region. Ismail Mohammed was identified as a close associate of senior ISWAP leader Baa Shuwa and is believed to possess extensive knowledge of the group’s command structure, operations and activities.

Abu Umar, on the other hand, was widely recognised within the terrorist network as a skilled explosives specialist. He was reportedly responsible for the fabrication and maintenance of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), as well as other combat-support equipment employed by the insurgents.

Further interrogation of the surrendered commanders revealed that another high-profile terrorist, Mohammed Khalifa, a member of the ISWAP Shurah Council, was neutralised during joint operations conducted by Operation Hadin Kai.

Military authorities described the surrender of the two commanders as a significant setback for the terrorist organisation, given their influence, operational experience and technical expertise accumulated over several years within the insurgent network. Their decision to surrender further reflects the effectiveness of sustained offensive operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, supported by precision engagements carried out in collaboration with allied partners against terrorist enclaves across the theatre.

The sustained pressure generated by these coordinated operations has continued to degrade terrorist capabilities, disrupt operational networks and compel increasing numbers of insurgents to abandon the fight and surrender.

The latest development is also seen as evidence of growing desperation and declining morale within terrorist ranks, as relentless military operations continue to deny insurgents freedom of movement and access to safe havens. It further highlights the effectiveness of ongoing efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist leadership structures and weakening their operational capacity.

Operation Hadin Kai reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining pressure on all terrorist elements. The military also pledged to continue exploiting every available opportunity to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace and stability to affected communities.

In another development, a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the operation by Nigerian Air Force through the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, was carried out in the early hours of 10 June 2026 after credible intelligence, supported by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, confirmed the presence of a senior terrorist commander, terrorist hideouts and heightened insurgent activity within the area.

“Acting on the intelligence, NAF air assets were deployed against the identified targets. Upon arrival, aircrew observed significant terrorist movement around concealed structures, further confirming the presence of hostile elements within the location.

“Following positive target identification, the aircraft executed precision strikes on the designated targets. The engagement resulted in devastating effects on the terrorist positions, with post-strike Battle Damage Assessment confirming the destruction of the enclave and the neutralisation of scores of terrorists,” the statement said.

Reacting to the successful operation, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended the personnel involved and reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to sustaining relentless pressure on terrorist elements across the country.

He stated, “We will continue to leverage our air power capabilities to locate, strike and destroy terrorist targets wherever they are found. The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in denying terrorists freedom of action and ensuring they have no safe haven within our sovereign territory.”