Positioning  Imo as  Nigeria’s Emerging Investment Destination

Governor Hope Uzodimma is positioning Imo State as a competitive investment destination and a rising hub for private-sector-led economic growth, writes Dike Onwuamaeze

Competition for investment capital has become one of the defining realities of economic development in the 21st century. Across the world, governments are increasingly judged not only by their ability to formulate policies but also by their capacity to attract businesses, create jobs, expand infrastructure and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

In Nigeria, where sub-national governments are seeking innovative ways to diversify their economies and reduce dependence on federal allocations, the race to attract investors has become more intense than ever.

For Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma believes the state is no longer merely participating in that competition but is steadily emerging as one of the country’s most attractive destinations for investment and enterprise.

That message formed the centrepiece of Uzodimma’s presentation at the third edition of Invest Lagos 3.0, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, recently.

The event, which attracted investors, business leaders, policymakers and development partners from within and outside Nigeria, provided a platform for the governor to showcase what he described as the immense economic opportunities available in Imo State.

His pitch was that Imo is open for business and ready to become one of Nigeria’s leading investment destinations.

In explaining the state’s economic transformation agenda, Uzodimma traced the journey back to 2020 when his administration assumed office.

“The full meaning of Imo is Investment Meets Opportunities (IMO). In 2020, we inherited a state operating under an outdated model of economic development where the government wanted to build industries, run industries, own industries, and create businesses instead of focusing on governance. That approach had failed elsewhere in the world, and it was destined to fail here as well. Unsurprisingly, it did fail,” he said.

According to him, one of the first decisions of the administration was to rethink the role of government in economic development and shift from a government-controlled economic model to one driven largely by private enterprise.

“We therefore changed the narrative. We repositioned government to focus on its core responsibility—creating an enabling environment where businesses can thrive—while allowing the private sector to drive investment and enterprise development,” the governor stated.

That philosophy has become the cornerstone of the administration’s economic agenda.

Across successful economies globally, governments create the conditions necessary for investment through policies, infrastructure, regulation and security, while businesses provide capital, innovation and employment. Imo’s new development strategy seeks to replicate that model by reducing barriers to investment and encouraging greater participation by local and international investors.

Uzodimma explained that the administration undertook a deliberate study of how to build a sustainable economy capable of attracting long-term investment.

“To achieve this, we conducted a comprehensive study on how to build a sustainable economy and establish a clear trajectory for growth in Imo State. We leveraged the commendable reform policies of the federal government and mobilised our resources to prepare the state for private-sector-led growth,” he said.

One of the earliest priorities identified was infrastructure. Road networks remain among the most important indicators investors consider when evaluating business locations. Efficient transportation systems reduce production costs, facilitate trade and improve access to markets. Recognising this reality, the administration embarked on an extensive road development programme designed to connect major economic centres across the state.

“We began with infrastructure. We connected our major cities with high-quality roads to facilitate the movement of people, goods, and services,” Uzodimma noted.

Improved road infrastructure has implications far beyond transportation. It enhances agricultural value chains, boosts commerce, attracts manufacturing activities and supports tourism development. By investing heavily in connectivity, the government believes it has created a stronger foundation for economic expansion.

However, infrastructure development was only one aspect of the broader reform agenda.

Power supply remains one of the biggest challenges facing businesses in Nigeria. High energy costs have historically reduced competitiveness and discouraged industrial investment. Consequently, the administration identified electricity as a strategic priority.

As reforms in the power sector created new opportunities for state governments to participate in electricity generation and distribution, Imo moved quickly to take advantage.

“As we advanced in this area, the federal government introduced reforms in the power sector, empowering sub-national governments to participate in electricity generation and distribution.

“Following the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023, we established the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission and licensed the Orashi Electricity Company through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement. Today, Imo State generates and transmits electricity. We have already provided reliable power to key industrial clusters around the state capital and are extending electricity to the senatorial headquarters across the state under Phase One of the project.”

Reliable power supply has increasingly become one of the state’s strongest selling points.

According to the governor, the state capital now enjoys uninterrupted electricity while ongoing projects are extending stable power to other parts of the state.

He said phase two of the programme would ensure that all local government areas eventually benefit from the initiative.

The significance of reliable electricity cannot be overstated. Investors consistently rank energy availability among the most important factors influencing investment decisions. Stable power reduces production costs, improves efficiency and enables businesses to operate competitively.

Another pillar of the state’s economic strategy is the development of its energy resources.

Imo possesses significant oil and gas reserves, placing it among Nigeria’s major hydrocarbon-producing states. Rather than relying solely on resource extraction, the government is seeking to transform these assets into catalysts for industrialisation.

“One of Nigeria’s greatest economic advantages is its vast natural gas reserves, and a significant portion of these resources is located in Imo State.

“To maximise this opportunity, we established an Energy Free Trade Zone, licensed by the federal government. It is the only free trade zone in Nigeria situated within a hydrocarbon-rich region.”

The Energy Free Trade Zone is designed to attract gas-based industries capable of creating jobs, generating exports and expanding industrial activity.

“Within this zone, we have created an industrial park designed to attract gas-dependent industries, including petrochemical plants, fertilizer manufacturers, gas processing facilities, and energy distribution companies. Investors operating within the zone enjoy attractive incentives, including a 10-year tax holiday and other fiscal benefits.”

The initiative reflects a growing understanding that resource-rich regions must move beyond extraction and focus on value addition. By encouraging processing and manufacturing activities within the state, the government hopes to stimulate broader economic growth and industrial development.

Agriculture remains another important component of Imo’s economic vision.

Despite increasing attention to technology and energy, agriculture continues to provide livelihoods for millions of Nigerians. The challenge often lies in accessing export markets and meeting international standards.

To address this challenge, the state established a Quality Assurance Centre.

“We have also established a Quality Assurance Centre to support agro-export businesses and ensure compliance with international standards,” the governor explained.

The facility is expected to improve the competitiveness of agricultural products from the state while supporting farmers and agribusinesses seeking access to international markets.

Transportation infrastructure has also received significant attention.

According to the governor, the administration has upgraded the Imo International Airport to support both cargo and passenger operations.

“In addition, we rehabilitated the Imo International Airport for both cargo and passenger operations, enabling day-and-night flights. Last year, we commenced direct international flight operations.”

The development is expected to improve connectivity, facilitate trade and strengthen the state’s attractiveness to investors.

The government is also pursuing alternative transportation channels through waterways development.

“Beyond upgrading our road network and airport infrastructure, we are also developing the Orashi River into a viable water transportation corridor. This means investors in Imo State will have access to transportation by road, air, and water.”

Such integrated transportation systems are often viewed as critical components of competitive regional economies.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the administration has focused on improving the ease of doing business.

Lengthy bureaucratic procedures have historically discouraged investment in many jurisdictions. To address this, the state introduced reforms aimed at simplifying administrative processes.

“To further enhance the ease of doing business, we have streamlined land acquisition processes. Investors can now obtain land titles and Certificates of Occupancy within 24 hours.”

For investors, speed and certainty often influence investment decisions as much as incentives. Efficient administrative systems reduce costs and improve confidence.

The government’s emphasis on technology and innovation has also emerged as a major feature of its development strategy.

“In the area of technology and innovation, Imo State has developed the Imo Digital City, one of the most ambitious digital ecosystems in Africa.”

The initiative seeks to position the state as a major technology hub while equipping young people with skills required in the digital economy.

“Through this initiative, we have trained over 65,000 young people in various digital skills, with more than 70 per cent already employed or running their own businesses.”

The programme reflects a recognition that economic competitiveness increasingly depends on human capital development. By investing in technology education and digital skills, the state hopes to prepare its workforce for emerging opportunities in the global economy.

Uzodimma also highlighted the opportunities available in broadband expansion.

“Although broadband penetration remains below 50 per cent, this presents significant opportunities for private-sector investment and collaboration. Our development model is anchored on Public-Private Partnerships because we believe government and investors must work together to drive sustainable growth.”

The emphasis on partnership has become a recurring theme in the administration’s economic narrative.

Rather than positioning government as the primary engine of growth, the administration sees investors as critical partners in achieving long-term development objectives.

Evidence of growing investor interest, according to the governor, was demonstrated during the state’s international investment summit held last year.

“Last year, we hosted an international investment summit that attracted global leaders, policymakers, and investors. Distinguished participants included former heads of government, international development partners, captains of industry, and leading financial institutions. The summit reinforced confidence in Imo State as a competitive destination for investment.”

The administration has also pursued tax reforms designed to improve the business environment.

“We have also harmonised our tax administration system, eliminating multiple taxation and reducing unnecessary burdens on businesses. Investors now benefit from a transparent and predictable tax environment.”

For businesses, predictable taxation remains one of the most important indicators of a stable investment climate.

Looking ahead, the governor outlined an ambitious economic vision.

“For the next decade, we have set an ambitious target of building a one-trillion-dollar economy. We intend to achieve this by leveraging strategic partnerships with the federal government, development institutions, and private investors.”

While ambitious, the target reflects the administration’s confidence in the state’s economic potential.

Geography also forms a key part of the state’s investment proposition.

He added: “Imo State’s strategic location is another major advantage. Situated at the heart of the South-East, the state provides easy access to major commercial centres, including Onitsha, Aba, and Port Harcourt. These economic hubs can be reached within a short driving distance, offering investors access to one of the largest consumer markets in Nigeria.”

The state’s location places it within reach of some of the country’s most vibrant commercial ecosystems, creating opportunities for manufacturing, logistics and trade.

“Furthermore, Imo State is richly endowed with oil and gas resources. We host several world-class oil-producing assets and possess the natural resources required to support industrial expansion and economic transformation.

“Doing business in Imo State has never been more attractive. Investors who have already taken advantage of these opportunities are excited about the prospects ahead.

“As the saying goes, seeing is believing. That is why I am here today—to invite investors from across the world to come to Imo State, see these opportunities firsthand, and become part of our growth story,” he said.

For a state seeking to redefine its economic future, Uzodimma administration’s message is that Imo is positioning itself not merely as a participant in Nigeria’s economic transformation, but as one of its emerging centres of opportunity, investment and growth.