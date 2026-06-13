Leadership: What the Alex Otti Example Teaches Us

Kenneth Kalu

Leadership is one of the most frequently discussed subjects in public life, yet it remains one of the least understood. In our books, our places of worship, our political rallies, and our living rooms, we agree that leadership is the single most important factor in the rise or fall of any society. Yet, for all the talk, very few of us truly understand what leadership means in practice.

In Nigeria, the word has been so abused that it has almost lost its meaning. During every election season, we are bombarded with empty promises, recycled slogans, and bare-faced lies from characters whose backgrounds and records have nothing to do with genuine leadership. We have heard the word “leadership” so often that we have become numb to it.

This is why what is happening in Abia State today is so remarkable. It deserves our attention, not because of political affiliation, not because of sentiment, but because it offers a rare, living example of what real leadership looks like when it is finally put to work.

Whether one approaches the subject from a political, professional, or academic perspective, the developments in Abia State over the past three years offer important lessons about the subject of leadership. One of the first lessons is that leadership is the combination of vision and execution. Many leaders possess ideas, but far fewer possess the discipline, focus, capacity, and consistency required to convert those ideas into tangible outcomes.

Until 2022, Abia State was widely considered one of the worst-performing states in Nigeria. Roads were impassable, and Government institutions were comatose. The capital city, Umuahia, and the commercial hub, Aba, told stories of neglect that broke the hearts of residents and visitors alike. Many Abians had simply given up hope that their state could ever be different.

Then came Governor Alex Otti, and almost immediately, things began to change. Roads and bridges that had been abandoned for decades have been reconstructed. Health facilities are being rebuilt and new ones constructed. Water schemes are returning to communities that had forgotten what clean public water tasted like. Public schools that were almost completely abandoned are now being rebuilt and repositioned with thousands of new teachers recruited.

Today, the transformation is so visible that even the harshest critics have run out of arguments. The question being asked everywhere is no longer whether Governor Otti is performing. It is how he is doing it. How is a man running a state once labeled “poor”, funding so many projects at the same time?

How is he doing what others, with more resources, could not do? The answer lies in leadership. True leadership prioritizes the people over personal interests. The kind of leadership we are talking about treats public funds as a sacred trust rather than a personal allowance. True leadership plans, executes, and delivers. That is the current reality of Abia State.

It would be easy, and perhaps lazy to reduce the Governor Otti’s administration to its physical projects alone. Roads, bridges, hospitals, and schools are very important, and they are easy to see and photograph.

But a deeper story of what is happening in Abia State lies in the things that are not as immediately visible. It lies in the careful investments being made in people. Take the TechRise program, for instance. While many state governments are still trying to figure out what to do about youth unemployment, Governor Alex Otti is equipping young Abians with skills in information technology, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

These are the skills that will define the economy of the future. Years from now, when these young people are earning real incomes and building real businesses, we will look back and recognize that TechRise was one of the smartest investments any Nigerian state has made in its youth.

The same vision is evident in the comprehensive rebuilding of Abia State University in Uturu, the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic in Aba, and the Abia State College of Education (Technical) in Arochukwu. Under previous administrations, these institutions had been left to decay.

Programmess lost their accreditations, and lecture halls fell apart. Hostels became unfit for human habitation. Today, the story is different, as new hostels are rising, and new internal roads are being constructed across all the campuses. New academic staff have been recruited, and modern teaching and research tools are being acquired. The institutions are coming back to life, and with them, the futures of the graduates. This is what serious leaders do. They build strategically for tomorrow, even when the ordinary person may not understand the logic.

Perhaps one of the most fascinating of Governor Alex Otti’s initiatives, and the one that equally highlights the depth of his thinking, is the establishment of the Abia State Leadership Academy. Think about this carefully.

At a time when many politicians are focused on the next election, Governor Otti is focused on the next generation. At a time when many leaders are content to be celebrated for what they have built, he is investing in raising other leaders who will outlast him. This is not normal political behavior in our clime. This is true statesmanship in all its ramifications.

The Abia State Leadership Academy has been formally established with a clear mandate to groom emerging leaders with “the intellectual capacity, ethical orientation, practical leadership skills, and civic consciousness required to drive sustainable development.”

Please read those words again. This is not the language of a politician chasing votes. This is the language of a man who has thought deeply about what our nation needs and is determined to do something about it.

In the next few weeks, the Academy will admit another batch of 1,000 young Abians, between the ages of 16 and 20, into its leadership bootcamp. The fully residential program will train them in the core demands of responsible citizenship, visioning, leadership and service, creativity and innovation, and enterprise and impact. Imagine what Nigeria would look like in twenty years if every state took such an investment seriously. Imagine a country where, in every village and every city, young men and women have been carefully trained to think about service, integrity, and the common good. That is the Nigeria Governor Otti is helping to build, one cohort at a time.

The Academy is not only for the youth. It also has a mandate to train senior public officers and civil servants in high-performance governance, leadership decision-making, institutional management, stakeholder engagement, and execution. This is significant because so many of our government institutions fail not for lack of policies, but for lack of capacity to execute the policies. By investing in the people who run the institutions, the Academy is addressing one of the deepest problems in Nigerian governance. The Academy will equally extend its capacity-building mission to entrepreneurs and businesspeople through its Enterprise Leadership Program.

Participants will be trained in strategic management, financial management, marketing across borders, negotiation, succession planning, and sustainable business growth. This is the kind of holistic thinking that builds nations. Governments do not create wealth, but entrepreneurs do. By equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to succeed, Governor Alex Otti is sowing seeds whose fruits will be harvested for decades.

There is a famous saying that true leaders are those who invest in creating other leaders, not those who seek followers. Governor Otti seems to have taken this principle to heart. He is not building a personality cult. He is building institutions, training people, and laying foundations that will outlast his administration. This is why his example matters beyond Abia State.

Whichever part of Nigeria one may reside, it is important to pay attention to what is happening in Umuahia. Whether you belong to a political party or not, you should be studying this model. Successful nations and organizations learn from what works. They do not allow politics to blind them to results. They do not allow tribe or party affiliation to prevent them from acknowledging good when they see one.

Governor Otti has demonstrated the foundational philosophy of his leadership. He has demonstrated a deep respect for the people, a commitment to public good over private interest, and a long-term view of development.

This is exactly what citizens should be demanding from every elected official. To understand why Governor Otti governs the way he does, you have to understand the man himself. He graduated with a first-class degree in Economics and was named the best overall student at his university. He built a very successful career in banking and finance, rising to the position of a Bank CEO.

He really has nothing personal to prove again. Anyone who has worked closely with him will tell you the same thing. Dr. Alex Otti is a thinker, a planner, and a man of audacious vision who is not afraid to dream big and work hard to make those dreams real.

When his commissioners and aides worry about how he intends to fund all the ambitious projects on his desk, he simply reminds them that finance is his own professional calling. But he is more than a financier.

He is a transformational leader who believes in results, in excellence, and in the moral duty of public office. His commitment to public good over private interest is not a campaign slogan, it is the way he actually governs.

His writings on the back page of THISDAY newspaper, long before he became Governor, are still there for anyone to read. He wrote about the failures of leadership, the need for accountability, the importance of vision, and the urgency of investing in people. Now that he holds a political office, he is doing exactly what he wrote about. He is one of those very rare politicians whose practice matches what they preach. In a country where so many leaders say one thing and do another, Alex Otti’s consistency alone is revolutionary.

As citizens, we have a responsibility too. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to recognize good leadership when we see it, to celebrate it, to learn from it, and to insist that it becomes the norm rather than the exception. We must stop the bad habit of dismissing every success story as either propaganda or coincidence. We must train ourselves to study results, follow evidence, and reward performance.

Abia State is on a turn for good. The roadmap is very clear, and the execution is visible. The impacts are touching real lives in real time. What remains is for the rest of us as citizens, journalists, scholars, civil society leaders, and politicians to acknowledge the lesson and ensure it is replicated wherever good leadership is needed.

The Alex Otti story is, in the end, a story about possibility. It tells us that even our most troubled states can be turned around. It tells us that leadership, properly understood and properly practiced, can change everything. It tells us that we do not have to settle for mediocrity, that we do not have to accept the myth that “this is Nigeria, and nothing works here.” Things can work. Things are working in Abia State. And if we are wise, we will pay attention.

Governor Otti’s leadership model teaches us that when leadership is anchored on vision, execution, institution building, and investment in people, meaningful transformation is possible. The Abia State Leadership Academy is not just a project. It is a powerful statement that demonstrate a deep commitment to society’s progress today and tomorrow.

It is Governor Otti’s way of telling us that the future of our country depends on the kind of people we raise to lead it. And he is doing his own part. The question for the rest of us is whether we are willing to do ours. Leadership, indeed, makes all the difference.

Prof. Kalu is President of the Abia State Leadership Academy.