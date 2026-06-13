Lagos First Lady Intensifies Campaign Against Drug Abuse in Tertiary Institutions

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has intensified her office campaign against drug abuse as she led a walk against the scourge at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

The walk, which commenced from the main gate of the institution at Imota, had principal officers of the university led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, other workers of the institution, students and residents of Imota community as participants.

The Caleb edition of the walk, was in commemoration of the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme ‘The World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses’ and was the third edition of the campaign in tertiary institutions.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said that Caleb University is the third tertiary institution visited under this initiative and the first private university in Lagos State to participate.

According to her, the theme for the Year 2026 reflects both longstanding and emerging patterns of drug abuse that require collaborative and evidence-based action.

She said, “Drug abuse poses a serious threat to our youth and society at large. It adversely affects mental and physical health, academic performance, productivity, relationships, and overall wellbeing.”

The First Lady said drug addiction cuts across ages, gender, and social status; “yet, those affected are often stigmatised rather than supported.”

Therefore, she advocated that the society must embrace compassion, encourage rehabilitation, and create opportunities for recovery and reintegration.

Sanwo-Olu promised, “As First Lady, I remain steadfast in my commitment to this fight. Through my Office, we have partnered with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Ministries of Education, Health, Justice, and Youth and Social Development, as well as non-governmental organisations, community leaders, market associations, and Local Government Areas (LGAs), to strengthen prevention and awareness efforts.

“Our initiatives include stakeholder engagements, sensitisation programmes, advocacy walks in partnership with NDLEA and MTN Nigeria, and the Lagos Boy Child Initiative, which engages young boys on making positive life choices.

“In 2025, over 3,000 participants joined our advocacy campaign at Lagos State University (LASU), culminating in the installation of an anti-drug signpost and mural. We subsequently extended the campaign to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and today, we are proud to bring it to Caleb University.”

She said though drug abuse may offer temporary excitement, it ultimately destroys dreams, health, education, careers, and lives, urging the students to become ambassadors of this campaign by discouraging substance abuse, supporting those who may be struggling, and joining the Caleb University WADA Club to promote a drug-free campus.

She commended the Management of Caleb University and the Students’ Union for partnering her office in this important cause.

She said the Lagos State Government remains committed, through the Inter-Ministerial Drug Abuse Control Committee and relevant agencies, to scaling up prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and public education initiatives.

The Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Asikhia, in his welcome address, commended the Office of the First Lady for choosing the institution as host of the programme and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to promoting a drug-free environment.

The VC described drug abuse as a growing social challenge requiring urgent and innovative responses, particularly in view of emerging synthetic substances and changing patterns of illicit drug trafficking.

According to the Vice Chancellor, universities must go beyond academic instruction by serving as centres for character development, mental wellness, and social responsibility.

He noted that Caleb University remains committed to equipping students with the resilience, knowledge, and values necessary to resist drug abuse and make meaningful contributions to society.

He called on stakeholders across government, educational institutions, families, faith-based organisations, and civil society to work together in addressing the problem and safeguarding the future of Nigerian youths.

In his goodwill message, the Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Abubakar Lima, who was represented by his deputy, Abimbola Oladosu, advised students that they do not need to engage in drug abuse before they become important persons.

Pointedly, the NDLEA commander said substance abuse destroys dreams rather than assisting them to achieve their aims in life.

Lima said attention should now be shifted on enlightenment and campaign to control the scourge.

Highlights of the event included a drama presentation which featured the Vice Chancellor of Caleb University as leader of the group and panel discussion that featured psychologists, students’ representative and drug abuse advocate that narrated his past experience.