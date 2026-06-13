Cruxstone Joins NIDCOM, FG Delegation to Welcome First Batch of Nigerian Returnees from South Africa

Bennett Oghifo

Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited has partnered Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to support Nigerian nationals recently evacuated from South Africa, following renewed concerns over xenophobic attacks and the safety of Nigerians abroad.

The first batch of 262 returnees, comprising 258 evacuees and four officials, arrived safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday, 11th June 2026, aboard an Air Peace evacuation flight fully funded by the federal government of Nigeria under the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The returnees were received by a high-powered federal government delegation led by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Bernard Doro, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, officials of NIDCOM, the Refugee Commission, NEMA, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIMC, and other key government agencies.

As part of the reception and resettlement support, Cruxstone provided cash gifts to the returnees, reinforcing its commitment to social impact, human dignity, and responsible corporate citizenship.

Speaking on the intervention, Cruxstone noted that its support was inspired by the need to stand with Nigerians in moments of distress, especially those forced to return home under difficult circumstances.

“At Cruxstone, we believe that development goes beyond buildings and infrastructure. It is also about people, compassion, and the responsibility to support communities when it matters most. Partnering with NIDCOM on this important national effort is our way of standing with our fellow Nigerians as they return home, rebuild, and begin again,” the company stated.

Cruxstone commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the swift intervention, as well as NIDCOM under the leadership of Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for its continued commitment to the welfare and protection of Nigerians in the diaspora.

The company also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of all participating agencies and private-sector partners who contributed to the safe return, documentation, profiling, and onward support of the evacuees.

For Cruxstone, the gesture reflects a broader belief that private organisations must play an active role in supporting national progress, humanitarian response, and the welfare of citizens beyond business interests.

Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited said its intervention stems from the fact that it is a forward-thinking real estate development company committed to creating premium residential, commercial, lifestyle, and destination-driven developments that contribute to the growth of communities and cities.

“Beyond real estate, Cruxstone remains committed to responsible corporate citizenship, social impact, and initiatives that improve lives.”