  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

SAHCO Set for Stronger Trade Relationship with UAE, Others

Business | 17 seconds ago

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has expressed its willingness to strengthen trade facilitation between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company is also exploring strategic partnerships with leading Middle East Airlines with the intent of boosting passengers, cargo and e-commerce activities between the two countries.

The Managing Director/CEO, SAHCO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, spoke on strengthening bilateral trade, enhancing passenger and cargo handling, trade facilitation, e-commerce partnerships with other collaborations and leveraging aviation as a catalyst for economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of the SAHCO Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi,  Mrs. Aboderin, assured that SAHCO was committed to supporting initiatives that promote seamless passenger movement, cargo movement and trade between Nigeria and the UAE. According to her, SAHCO possesses the operational capacity, infrastructure and expertise required to facilitate increased Passenger, cargo volumes and support the growing demand for e-commerce logistics across the region.

She said: “We (SAHCO) are strategically positioned to support trade facilitation between Nigeria and the UAE through efficient Passenger Handling, Baggage Handling, Cargo handling services, modern infrastructure and a strong commitment to operational excellence. We are open to collaborations that will strengthen connectivity and create value for businesses in both countries.”

Furthermore, she emphasised that SAHCO remained open to opportunities for collaboration with UAE Airlines emphasizing that stronger partnerships between aviation stakeholders in Nigeria and the UAE would contribute significantly to expanding trade volumes, improving supply chain efficiency and supporting economic diversification efforts.

Also, the UAE delegation, led by the Head of Mission to Nigeria, His Excellency Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, expressed interest in understanding SAHCO’s operational capabilities and exploring avenues for stronger cooperation in Passenger, Baggage, Cargo and trade facilitation. He also promised that the UAE Embassy in Nigeria would serve as a bridge for building deeper commercial relationships between businesses in both countries.

SAHCO is a Publicly Listed Aviation Ground Handling Service provider that is present in all the commercially operated Airports in Nigeria and is involved in activities that includes Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling and Warehousing, Aviation Security, Premium Lounge services among other aviation related services.

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