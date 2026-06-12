  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

In Democracy Day Speech, Tinubu Pays Tribute to Heroes of Nigeria’s Democratic Struggle

Breaking | 9 seconds ago

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid tribute to the heroes of Nigeria’s democratic struggle, describing June 12 as a defining moment in the nation’s history and calling on citizens to strengthen the democratic institutions built on their sacrifices.
In his Democracy Day address, the President said, “June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory. It represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story.”
Tinubu honoured the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, noting that he “won a pan-Nigerian mandate transcending ethnicity and religion.” He also remembered Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and several pro-democracy activists and leaders who fought against military rule.
Among those mentioned were Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Alfred Rewane, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Arthur Nwankwo, Chima Ubani and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.
The President said these and many other “heroes and heroines of democracy” made sacrifices that helped secure the freedoms Nigerians enjoy today.
Reflecting on the responsibilities of the present generation, Tinubu stated that “as beneficiaries of their struggle, we have a duty to strengthen and deepen the democratic institutions for which they fought.”
He added that “the greatest tribute we can pay is to build a Nigeria where freedom is protected, justice is upheld, opportunity is expanded, and government is accountable.”
The President described the June 12 election as a symbol of national unity and possibility, saying, “June 12, 1993, revealed the possibility of a true Nigerian nation.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.