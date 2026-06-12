In Democracy Day Speech, Tinubu Pays Tribute to Heroes of Nigeria’s Democratic Struggle

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid tribute to the heroes of Nigeria’s democratic struggle, describing June 12 as a defining moment in the nation’s history and calling on citizens to strengthen the democratic institutions built on their sacrifices.

In his Democracy Day address, the President said, “June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory. It represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story.”

Tinubu honoured the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, noting that he “won a pan-Nigerian mandate transcending ethnicity and religion.” He also remembered Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and several pro-democracy activists and leaders who fought against military rule.

Among those mentioned were Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Alfred Rewane, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Arthur Nwankwo, Chima Ubani and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

The President said these and many other “heroes and heroines of democracy” made sacrifices that helped secure the freedoms Nigerians enjoy today.

Reflecting on the responsibilities of the present generation, Tinubu stated that “as beneficiaries of their struggle, we have a duty to strengthen and deepen the democratic institutions for which they fought.”

He added that “the greatest tribute we can pay is to build a Nigeria where freedom is protected, justice is upheld, opportunity is expanded, and government is accountable.”

The President described the June 12 election as a symbol of national unity and possibility, saying, “June 12, 1993, revealed the possibility of a true Nigerian nation.”