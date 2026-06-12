  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

Artan to Officiate UEFA Super Cup after Losing  World Cup Role

Sport | 16 seconds ago

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States to officiate at the World Cup, has been appointed to take charge of the Uefa Super Cup match between Paris St-Germain and Aston Villa.

The contest between Champions League winners PSG and Aston Villa, who triumphed in the Europa League, is scheduled to take place on 12 August in Salzburg.

European football’s governing body said the decision had been taken after discussions with the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football.

“Football is made to connect people, and Uefa wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination.

“I am grateful to my friend Caf president Patrice Motsepe for supporting enthusiastically our initiative.”

Artan, the 2025 Caf men’s referee of the year, who has been on Fifa’s international list since 2018, was set to be the first Somali to referee at the World Cup finals.

However, he was turned away by border officials in Miami despite holding a diplomatic passport and a single-entry US visa.

On Wednesday, a US government official said Artan had not been allowed to enter the country because of an alleged “association with suspected members of terror organisations”.

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