  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

‘Arridex’s 3D Manufacturing Bold Move Towards Nigeria Industrial Innovation’

Business | 3 seconds ago

Dike Onwuamaeze 

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Arridex Group’s multi-technology industrial 3D manufacturing facility as a bold steps towards industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic transformation in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday when he officially commissioned Arridex Omnifactory, which is West Africa’s first multi-technology industrial additive manufacturing facility in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Arridex serves clients across oil and gas, maritime, manufacturing, defence, aerospace, and construction.

He said that the “factory represents bold steps towards industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic transformation, not only in Lagos State, but in our country. 

“This factory strengthens industry and industrial capabilities. It contributes meaningfully to the prosperity of Lagos, Nigeria.”

He said that the factory, which is West Africa’s first multi-technology industrial and digital manufacturing facility.

“By bringing together cutting-edge technologies from the production of industrial components and spare parts, this facility demonstrates what is possible when vision, innovation, and indigenous expertise all come together,” he said.

The governor said that for far too long, Nigeria, and indeed the wider African continent, has depended on sources outside the country and Africa for components and spare parts, which has often exposed Nigeria to the vagaries of unpredictable supply chain disruption.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arridex Group, Mr. Kayode Adeleke, in his welcome address, said that the Omnifactory would help to reduce Africa’s dependence on fragile global supply chains by enabling local production, faster innovation, and greater industrial self-sufficiency.

Adeleke said that the Arridex Group, formerly known as RussellSmith Group, “exist to prove a simple truth: Africa does not only consume what the world makes. Africa can make it to global standard, and supply the world.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.