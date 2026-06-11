NBC DG, Border C’ttee Chair Meet in Abuja, Seek Collaboration to Tackle Insecurity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Director General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Adamu Adaji, has received members of the committee reviewing Nigeria’s Border Management System at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, as part of collaboration to tackle insecurity.

The committee was established by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, to strengthen Nigeria’s border management architecture in line with current security realities, a statement by the Head of Information, Press and Public Relations Unit at NBC, Chinwe Udouwem, said.

In his welcome address, Adaji commended the minister’s efforts towards enhancing national security through strategic border governance reforms and reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting the committee’s assignment.

He emphasised that effective border governance remains vital to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, promoting peaceful inter-state relations, and addressing emerging security threats such as terrorism, arms trafficking, irregular migration, transnational crimes, and climate-induced displacement.

The director general further stressed the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving security agencies, border communities, sub-national governments, traditional institutions, and regional partners.

He also highlighted the importance of investments in border infrastructure, technology, intelligence-sharing, and cross-border cooperation.

Adaji noted that the local cross-border cooperation platforms established by the NBC along Nigeria’s international borders continue to promote trust, social cohesion, and collective responses to shared challenges.

In his remarks, the leader of the committee, Brig.Gen. M.B. Shehu, appreciated the director general for the warm reception and solicited the cooperation of the commission in achieving the committee’s mandate.