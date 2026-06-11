  • Wednesday, 10th June, 2026

Investors Urged to Unlock Lagos Business Potential, Opportunities

Business | 12 seconds ago

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, have called on international and local investors to consider investing in Lagos, where there are investment opportunities and business growth.

They made the call at the just concluded Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit, held in Lagos and attracted investors, business leaders and financial institutions from within and outside of the country.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Monday, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, commended the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and other partners for collaborating with Lagos State on its third investment summit.

According to him, for decades, the conversation around investing in Nigeria focused almost exclusively on the federal government, adding that the narrative is beginning to change with the involvement of Invest Lagos Summit.

In his welcome address, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed confidence in the type of investments that the summit would attract. According to him, the summit will be judged as successful, by the concrete investment deals that will come out of the summit that will create jobs, transform life.

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