Firm Deepens Support for Federal Revenue Collection

Interswitch has reinforced its role in supporting federal government revenue collection through its continued participation as a Payment Service Solution Provider (PSSP) on the Revenue Assurance and Optimization Platform (RevOP).

Speaking on the development, Managing Director, INCLUSIO at Interswitch, Muyiwa Asagba, said the company remained committed to supporting government-led financial reforms through secure and efficient payment solutions.

“Interswitch is proud to continue supporting the Federal Government’s drive toward greater transparency and efficiency in public revenue management. Our role on the RevOP platform reflects our commitment to delivering secure, seamless, and compliant payment infrastructure that enables all stakeholders to meet their obligations with confidence,” he said.

Interswitch’s continued role on the platform builds on its longstanding experience in supporting critical national payment infrastructure and collaborating with regulatory and financial institutions to drive digital transformation across Nigeria’s public sector.