Warri Delineation: Mulade Commends Gov Oborevwori for Brokering Peace, Urges INEC to Prevent Fresh Crisis

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



By Ug Aliogu



Niger Delta Rights Activist, Chief Sheriff Mulade, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently implement its final report on the Supreme Court-ordered ward and polling unit delineation in Warri Federal Constituency, warning that delays could trigger renewed tensions in the area.

The renowned Delta State-born peace and development advocate commended the governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for his administration proactive steps adopted to prevent the looming crisis among the various ethnic groups mainly the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo of Warri Federal Constituency.

Mulade, who is the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for Warri Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, made the appeal yesterday in a personally signed statement made available to journalists.

He urged electoral authorities to act swiftly and decisively to avoid a repeat of past hostilities, particularly the Warri crises that occurred between 1997 and 2003, which he said had devastating consequences for communities across the Niger Delta.

According to him, the implementation of the Supreme Court-backed delineation exercise covering Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas has generated rising tension among ethnic groups in the constituency, a development he warned could escalate if not properly managed.

He cautioned that failure to implement the report transparently and fairly could inflame long-standing grievances, potentially snowballing into a broader conflict capable of disrupting oil production activities in the region and threatening Nigeria’s economic stability.

“The situation must be handled with utmost caution and urgency. Any delay or perceived injustice in the implementation of the delineation report could reopen old wounds and push the area into an avoidable crisis,” Mulade said.

He emphasised that the Warri Federal Constituency remains highly sensitive due to its ethnic diversity and strategic importance to Nigeria’s oil and gas economy, stressing that peace must be prioritised above all political considerations.

The Ibe-Sorimowei of Ancient oil-rich Gbaramatu Kingdom further appealed to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to take proactive steps to deepen partnership and adopt collaborative efforts with security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders to ensure that tensions are de-escalated and that peace is maintained across the affected local government areas.

Mulade also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure that the final delineation report is implemented strictly in line with the Supreme Court’s directive, insisting that transparency and fairness remain critical to sustaining public trust in the electoral process.

He warned that failure to act decisively could undermine democratic stability in the region and reverse years of fragile peace-building efforts in the Niger Delta.