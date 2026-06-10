SanlamAllianz Nigeria Celebrates Education Policyholders

Ebere Nwoji

SanlamAllianz Nigeria, comprising SanlamAllianz Life Insurance and SanlamAllianz General Insurance, said it successfully hosted the third edition of its annual Children’s Day Funfair at Garden City Amusement Park, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking on the annual outing, Group Head, Strategy, Marketing & Corporate Communications, SanllamAllianz, Chris Ekwonwa, said the event, which has become an annual tradition for the organisation and has previously been held in Lagos and Abuja, was designed to create a joyful atmosphere where children could relax, play, and celebrate their special day through a variety of games, recreational activities, entertainment, and exciting surprises.

On the importance of the initiative, he reaffirmed the company’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences that positively impact communities and strengthen relationships with families.

“At SanlamAllianz, we believe that every child deserves moments of joy, inspiration, and opportunity. The Children’s Day Funfair is one of the ways we connect with our communities and celebrate the incredible potential of young people. Seeing the excitement and smiles on the faces of the children reminds us of the positive impact that meaningful engagement can have.” he said.

The event featured a variety of attractions and activities tailored to children of different age groups, encouraging participation, creativity, and social interaction. Children in attendance enjoyed access to the amusement park’s facilities, interactive games, entertainment sessions, and other fun experiences throughout the day.