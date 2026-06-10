Military Spending: A Defining Test for the N’Assembly

Military spending was under scrutiny last week at the nation’s apex legislative institution when some senators demanded a thorough probe of allocated funds and its utilisation following the deepening security challenges in the country. Sunday Aborisade reports.

The abduction of scores of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State has once again exposed the widening gap between Nigeria’s huge security expenditure and the worsening insecurity confronting citizens.

But beyond the Senate’s emotional appeal for the rescue of the victims lies a more consequential political debate: whether the National Assembly should subject military spending and security allocations to deeper scrutiny amid growing public concerns about accountability, effectiveness and results.

The controversy erupted during Senate deliberations on the latest school abduction in Oyo State, where lawmakers demanded the immediate rescue of the victims and called for stronger protection of schools.

Yet the debate quickly transcended the immediate tragedy and evolved into a broader interrogation of Nigeria’s security architecture, particularly the management of billions of naira appropriated annually for defence and internal security.

At the heart of the controversy are calls by some senators for a comprehensive audit of security spending, a position that has generated tension between advocates of stronger legislative oversight and those who fear that a public probe could undermine military operations at a critical period in the country’s fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

The Oyo incident is only one among several security emergencies confronting Nigeria. Across the North-West, bandit groups continue to attack communities and schools. In the North-Central region, kidnappings and attacks on rural settlements have become frequent occurrences. In the South-East, separatist-related violence remains a concern, while parts of the South-South continue to grapple with criminality linked to economic sabotage and illegal oil activities.

The Senate’s consideration of the Oyo school abduction coincided with deliberations on escalating violence in Kwara North, where lawmakers lamented recurring kidnappings, killings and attacks on traditional institutions.

Reports of women and children still being held captive months after the Woro massacre, as well as the burning of the palace of the Emir of Yashikira and the abduction of members of the royal family, reinforced concerns that insecurity is no longer confined to traditional flashpoints.

For many Nigerians, the persistence of such attacks raises an uncomfortable question: Why does insecurity continue to worsen despite years of increased security budgets, military procurements, recruitment exercises and emergency interventions?

It was against this backdrop that Senator Adams Oshiomhole ignited a debate that may shape future legislative engagement with the security sector.

The former Edo State governor argued that the National Assembly could no longer limit itself to passing resolutions and expressing condolences whenever attacks occur. Instead, he insisted that lawmakers must examine how security funds have been spent and whether they have produced measurable results.

His intervention drew attention to a previous school abduction incident in which military personnel were reportedly withdrawn from a vulnerable area shortly before bandits attacked and kidnapped nearly 200 pupils.

According to Oshiomhole, the Senate had earlier requested explanations from military authorities regarding the withdrawal of troops and demanded the identification of the officer responsible for the decision. However, he noted that the legislature had yet to receive satisfactory answers.

His argument reflects growing frustration among lawmakers who believe that oversight of the security sector has not matched the scale of appropriations approved over the years.

For Oshiomhole and others who share his position, accountability is not an attack on the military. Rather, it is a constitutional obligation designed to ensure that public resources allocated for security translate into tangible improvements in the safety of citizens.

Perhaps the most direct challenge came from Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, who questioned the management of security funds despite acknowledging the efforts of successive governments and security agencies.

Musa’s remarks touched a sensitive nerve in Nigeria’s security discourse. While recognising improvements in procurement, recruitment and operational coordination, he questioned why complaints about inadequate welfare and allowances for frontline personnel continue to surface despite substantial budgetary allocations.

His question was simple but politically explosive: if resources have been appropriated consistently, where is the money going?

The concern resonates beyond the Senate chamber. Civil society organisations, security analysts and members of the public have repeatedly questioned the disconnect between rising defence budgets and persistent operational challenges reported by security personnel.

In recent years, Nigeria has allocated trillions of naira to defence and security.

Additional supplementary budgets have often been approved to address urgent security threats. Yet reports of poorly equipped personnel, intelligence gaps, delayed responses and recurring attacks continue to emerge.

For advocates of a probe, the issue is not merely the size of the allocations but the effectiveness of expenditure.

Supporters of a legislative review argue that accountability and operational effectiveness are not mutually exclusive.

Nigeria’s Constitution empowers the National Assembly to appropriate funds and conduct oversight of public institutions. In theory, this oversight extends to the armed forces and other security agencies.

Those advocating stronger scrutiny insist that security agencies should not be exempted from accountability simply because they operate in a sensitive environment.

They point to democracies around the world where legislative committees routinely review defence spending, procurement processes and military operations through confidential briefings and classified hearings.

Their argument is that transparency, when properly managed, can improve efficiency, reduce waste and strengthen public confidence in security institutions.

Furthermore, proponents contend that continued insecurity despite massive spending makes legislative scrutiny not only legitimate but necessary.

For them, the real danger lies not in asking questions but in failing to ask them.

The Senate President’s office moved quickly to distance itself from suggestions of a public legislative investigation into military operations.

In a statement issued after reports emerged about calls for a probe, the office acknowledged the legislature’s oversight responsibilities but argued that the timing of a public inquiry was inappropriate.

The statement emphasised that Nigerian troops are currently engaged on multiple fronts against terrorists, bandits and other armed groups. Subjecting the military to a public investigation, it argued, could affect morale, distract commanders and potentially expose sensitive operational information.

This position reflects a long-standing tension between transparency and national security.

Supporters of the Senate President’s position argue that military institutions require a degree of operational confidentiality to succeed. They caution that public hearings could inadvertently reveal strategic vulnerabilities or create political distractions at a time when troops need support and encouragement.

Their preferred approach is oversight through closed-door engagements, classified briefings and confidential reviews rather than highly publicised investigations.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau attempted to bridge the divide during plenary.

While praising the sacrifices of military personnel and commending President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to tackle insecurity, he also acknowledged that those calling for accountability were not wrong.

His intervention reflected the delicate balance the Senate must maintain.

On one hand, federal lawmakers are under increasing pressure from constituents who demand answers about worsening insecurity despite huge public expenditure. On the other hand, they must avoid creating the impression that they are undermining the armed forces during an active national security crisis.

Barau’s remarks suggest an emerging consensus within the Senate that accountability is necessary but must be pursued in a manner that does not compromise ongoing operations.

The controversy also has significant political implications. Security remains one of the most important metrics by which Nigerians assess governments at all levels. Every major kidnapping, terrorist attack or communal violence incident inevitably triggers questions about political leadership and governance.

For the Tinubu administration, which inherited multiple security challenges, the pressure is particularly intense. While government officials frequently highlight military successes and ongoing reforms, public confidence is often shaped by daily experiences rather than official statistics.

The Senate debate therefore reflects broader political anxieties about whether existing strategies are delivering the desired outcomes.

Opposition figures and civil society groups are likely to seize upon calls for accountability as evidence that even members of the ruling party are questioning aspects of the current security framework.

At the same time, government supporters may argue that scrutiny should not become a vehicle for politicising national security or demoralising troops in the field.

Ultimately, the debate goes beyond the issue of money. Nigeria’s security challenges are rooted in a complex mix of factors, including poverty, unemployment, weak local governance, porous borders, illegal arms proliferation, communal tensions and the growing sophistication of criminal networks. Even the most efficient use of security funds may not eliminate these underlying drivers.

However, accountability remains important because effective resource management can enhance operational capacity, improve troop welfare, strengthen intelligence gathering and ensure that strategic objectives are achieved.

The Senate’s discussion suggests that lawmakers increasingly recognise that security spending cannot be measured solely by the amount allocated but by the outcomes achieved.

The controversy surrounding military spending may ultimately become a defining test of the National Assembly’s oversight role. If lawmakers pursue accountability mechanisms carefully, through committee reviews, classified briefings and performance audits, they could strengthen both democratic governance and national security.

If, however, the debate degenerates into partisan confrontation or public grandstanding, it risks becoming another missed opportunity in Nigeria’s long struggle against insecurity.

For now, the immediate concern remains the safe rescue of the abducted Oyo schoolchildren and the many other Nigerians still in captivity across the country.

Yet beyond the urgent rescue efforts lies a larger national question that lawmakers appear increasingly unwilling to ignore: after years of unprecedented security spending, Nigerians want to know not just how much has been spent, but whether those expenditures are making the country safer.

That question is likely to remain at the centre of political discourse until the gap between security investment and security outcomes begins to narrow.