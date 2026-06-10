LASU Student Wins N2m LASEPA Inter-tertiary Debate 

Esther Oluku

A 300-level Mass Communication student of Lagos State University (LASU), Mary Fajana, has emerged winner of the 2026 Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) inter-tertiary institutions debate competition, clinching the star prize of N2 million.

The grand finale of the competition, themed, ‘Combating Transboundary Pollution in Lagos State: A City-Level Intervention or National Effort?’ held in Lagos, also saw Eniola Abdullahi and Daniel Akinkuowo, of the University of Lagos, finishing in second and third positions respectively. They received N1 million and N500,000 respectively.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, stated that the competition was designed to strengthen collaboration between the agency and tertiary institutions, while encouraging innovation, environmental advocacy and career interest in the environmental sector.

According to him, the initiative has already begun yielding positive results, with students developing innovative ideas to promote environmental sustainability and gaining greater awareness of career opportunities within the sector.

“After the first edition, we realised that partnerships and collaboration among university students had grown significantly. Students are beginning to develop innovative solutions that can support environmental sustainability in Lagos, while also becoming more aware of environmental career opportunities,” Ajayi said.

He described debates and similar engagements as effective advocacy tools capable of amplifying environmental awareness among young people and the wider public.

“Many students here will return to their campuses and share what they have learned with their colleagues. Through media coverage and online streaming, even more people will benefit from the discussions and ideas generated,” he added.

Chairman of the jury and former Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, commended participants for their research efforts and the quality of solutions presented during the competition.

He urged tertiary institutions to integrate environmental awareness more deeply into their general studies curricula, stressing that such knowledge would help cultivate environmentally responsible graduates regardless of their chosen career paths.

Reacting to her victory, Fajana described LASEPA’s role in addressing environmental challenges in Lagos as critical, noting that the competition reflected the agency’s commitment to finding practical solutions to pollution and environmental degradation.

She called for stronger collaboration among environmental agencies, including the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) to achieve a cleaner and healthier environment for residents.

“LASEPA’s role is very critical, and the fact that it organised this event shows its commitment to solving environmental problems. If agencies such as LAWMA and LASEPA work together effectively, we can build a cleaner Lagos and create a healthier environment for all Lagosians,” she said.