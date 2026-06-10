Adebayo Mourns Warri–Itakpe Train Derailment Victims, Demands Probe

Presidential candidate in the 2027 general election and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed deep sorrow over the derailment of the Warri–Itakpe train near Agbor in Delta State, calling for an immediate and transparent investigation into the accident to prevent future occurrences.

Reacting to reports that the train, carrying 482 passengers, derailed and left four people dead while several others sustained injuries, Adebayo described the incident as a painful national tragedy that demands both compassion and accountability.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Adebayo extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured passengers speedy recovery.

According to reports, those who lost their lives included two adult women, one adult male and an infant, while injured passengers were evacuated to medical facilities in Agbor for treatment.

Adebayo said the incident should serve as a wake-up call to authorities responsible for transportation infrastructure and public safety.

“No family boards a train expecting tragedy,” he said, stressing that every Nigerian who chooses public transportation deserves confidence that the system is safe, reliable and properly maintained.

He also commended emergency responders and medical personnel for their swift intervention in evacuating passengers and attending to victims.

The SDP chieftain, however, insisted that sympathy alone would not be enough, urging the Federal Government and railway authorities to commence a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the derailment.

According to him, Nigerians deserve clear answers on whether the accident resulted from technical failure, poor maintenance, operational lapses, weak oversight or avoidable negligence.

He maintained that any investigation must go beyond assigning blame and instead lead to concrete reforms capable of strengthening railway safety across the country.

Adebayo noted that rail transportation remains central to Nigeria’s economic growth and national integration, but warned that public confidence in the sector can only be sustained when safety becomes a non-negotiable commitment.

He urged government institutions to treat the tragedy as an opportunity to improve standards and ensure that such an incident never occurs again.

“Public infrastructure carries a sacred duty of care,” he stated.