Access Bank, Danmarna, Max Air, Golden Brickmore Shine at Charity Shield Fiesta

The 2026 Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament concluded in Kaduna with thrilling displays of skill, sportsmanship and philanthropy, as Access Bank, Katsina Danmarna, Max Air and Golden Brickmore emerged champions in the tournament’s four major categories.

Following eight days of high-profile competition featuring leading international professionals and some of Nigeria’s finest polo players, Access Bank dominated the closing celebrations, defeating Malcomines in two consecutive finals to secure both the prestigious Charity Shield and the Herbert Wigwe Memorial Cup.

Katsina Danmarna claimed the Access Bank Cup, the tournament’s second most coveted prize, while Max Air lifted the Usman Dantata Cup. Golden Brickmore completed the list of champions with a hard-fought victory in the UNICEF Cup.

The international polo fiesta attracted an impressive array of dignitaries, led by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Katsina. Other notable guests included the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago; the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; the Ambassador of Argentina to Nigeria; as well as polo enthusiasts, development partners and philanthropists from across the country and beyond.

The tournament also welcomed the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, as Special Guest of Honour. He described the event as not only a celebration of sporting excellence but also a powerful demonstration of how corporate social responsibility can transform lives and create brighter futures for children and communities.

Over the years, the Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament has evolved into one of the world’s foremost charitable sporting platforms, successfully leveraging the prestige of polo to support long-term investments in the education, health and wellbeing of vulnerable children, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

The enduring partnership between Access Bank and UNICEF continues to demonstrate how sport can serve as a catalyst for social impact, expanding access to education, empowering communities and improving the lives of thousands of children.

Through sustained fundraising efforts, the initiative has delivered tangible benefits to underserved communities while fostering a culture of learning, growth and opportunity across Kaduna State and its environs.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Access Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Roosevelt Ogbonna, FCA, CFA, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities for disadvantaged children in line with Access Corporation’s broader sustainability and social impact agenda.

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, commended Access Bank and its partners for their consistent support of UNICEF programmes and charitable initiatives, describing the partnership as a strategic intervention that contributes to poverty reduction, youth empowerment and community development.

“The government and people of Kaduna State appreciate Access Bank and its partners for sustaining this important initiative, which addresses the needs of children and supports the development of rural communities across the state,” she said.

Beyond its role as title sponsor, Access Bank reinforced its commitment to the cause by making an additional donation of N10 million to UNICEF during the tournament to support ongoing child welfare and community empowerment projects.

More than a showcase of elite polo, the 2026 Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament once again underscored the transformative power of sport as a force for social good, community development and sustainable impact.