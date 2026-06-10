2027: After Sacrificing Reps’ Ambition, Dayo Alebiosu Unifies Stakeholders in Kosofe

Saheed Rabiu

In the intricate world of Lagos politics, where ambitions often collide and old rivalries can linger for years, few developments have generated as much conversation in recent months as the role being played by Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo “Bush” Alebiosu, in reshaping the political atmosphere in Kosofe.

The former member of the House of Representatives has become a central figure in efforts aimed at fostering harmony among key stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kosofe and adjoining areas ahead of the 2027 general election.

What makes the development particularly noteworthy is the sacrifice many political observers say lies at its heart.

According to insiders familiar with the evolving dynamics within the ruling party, Alebiosu elected to step aside from any ambition to return to the House of Representatives in 2027, a move said to have been taken in the interest of preserving unity and preventing potentially divisive contests within the APC.

For many party faithfuls, the decision was viewed as a significant demonstration of political maturity and commitment to the larger interest of the party.

Sources disclosed that the commissioner has in recent months devoted considerable energy to rebuilding relationships, resolving lingering disagreements and encouraging collaboration among various tendencies within the APC structure in Kosofe.

“Many thought he was positioning himself for a return to the National Assembly, but when it became clear that he was willing to sacrifice that ambition in the interest of party unity, it changed the conversation entirely,” a source familiar with the developments revealed.

Perhaps more striking is the extent to which Alebiosu has reportedly gone in mending fences with former adversaries.

Political observers point to his cordial relationship with Rotimi Agunsoye, the former lawmaker widely believed to have denied him a return to the Federal House of Representatives in 2015.

Today, insiders say the relationship between both politicians has evolved remarkably, with Agunsoye reportedly paying regular visits to Alebiosu’s residence.

The commissioner is also said to enjoy warm relations with Kafilat Ogbara, the incumbent member representing Kosofe Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as well as Dele Osinowo, who emerged as the APC candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2027 election.

Beyond those relationships, Alebiosu’s political disposition has continued to attract attention because of his willingness to engage across old divides.

One example frequently cited in political circles is his growing rapport with Babatunde Osinowo, son of the late Sen. Bayo ‘Pepper’ Osinowo.

The relationship has generated discussion largely because of the history between Alebiosu and the late senator.

Though both belonged to the same political family, Pepper Osinowo was widely regarded as one of Alebiosu’s fiercest political opponents and was believed by many to have played a decisive role in frustrating his return bid to the House of Representatives through a controversial primary process more than a decade ago.

Until the senator’s passing in June 2020, both men maintained what observers described as a cautious coexistence within the party.

Yet, in a development many now regard as symbolic of Alebiosu’s broader approach to politics, he has cultivated a warm relationship with Babatunde Osinowo, a businessman and Managing Director of Ostia Property and Homes.

“That is classic D’Bush. He deals with people based on who they are, not where they come from,” one associate observed, adding that the commissioner has long maintained an open-door approach to politics and community engagement.

Those familiar with the relationship say that Babatunde initially reached out to Alebiosu as a constituent, with mutual respect gradually developing into a cordial working relationship.

The commissioner has simultaneously continued to strengthen his profile within government. Since his appointment by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023 to head the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Alebiosu has overseen initiatives aimed at shoreline protection, waterfront management and sustainable coastal development.

His ministry recently hosted the maiden Lagos Waterfront summit, a gathering that brought together experts and stakeholders to examine opportunities within the state’s emerging blue economy and chart a path for sustainable waterfront development.

For supporters however, it is not merely his performance in office that has become the subject of discussion. Rather, it is the growing perception that he has chosen consensus over confrontation and relationship-building over political score-settling.

As preparations gradually begin for 2027, many within Kosofe believe the atmosphere of cooperation now being witnessed among several influential stakeholders owes much to the quiet but deliberate bridge-building efforts of Dayo Bush Alebiosu.

In a political environment often defined by competing interests, that may prove to be one of his most enduring contributions.

Rabiu is a public analyst based in Lagos