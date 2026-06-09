  • Monday, 8th June, 2026

Omewa Bags Brace as Super Falcons Hammer Senegal’s Lionesses 3-0 in Ikenne

Featured | 16 seconds ago

The Super Falcons of Nigeria delivered a commanding second-half performance to defeat the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal 3-0 in the second of their two international friendly games at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Monday.

After a tense and scoreless first half, the Falcons found their rhythm to secure a convincing win in front of their home supporters.

The match kicked off with immediate intensity as Nigeria earned an early set-piece taken by Captain Rasheedat Ajibade in the first minute, but the opportunity was not converted. The Super Falcons continued to press, with forward Joy Omewa narrowly missing another opportunity moments later.

Despite sustained dominance, the deadlock remained unbroken through the opening stages. In the 13th minute, another opportunity went begging as an effort was dragged wide with the goal at the Falcons’ mercy. Gift Monday proved a constant threat, repeatedly troubling the Senegalese defence while the home crowd urged the team on. Omewa came agonizingly close in the 15th minute when she rounded the goalkeeper, only to see her effort strike the woodwork as the first half remained locked at 0-0.

The breakthrough finally arrived three minutes into the second half. In the 48th minute, Shukurat Oladipo delivered a precise cross that Joy Omewa met with a decisive header to give Nigeria the lead their endeavour deserved. Buoyed by the opener, the Super Falcons grew in confidence and control. Omewa doubled the advantage in the 55th minute, muscling her way through the Teranga Lionesses’ backline before finishing with composure for her second of the match.

The Falcons’ dominance was further underlined in the 66th minute when Captain Rasheedat Ajibade went on a surging run and laid on an assist for substitute Asisat Oshoala, who had replaced Omewa, to slot home and make it 3-0. The result caps a strong showing for the Super Falcons, who converted their second-half superiority into goals while maintaining defensive solidity throughout.

The performance highlighted the team’s attacking depth and resilience, providing positive momentum as the Cup-holders continued their preparations for the upcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations finals to be staged by Morocco.

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