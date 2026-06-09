Oil Production Threatened As Ijaws Protest Against Non-Implementation of Ward Delineation in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Hundreds of women, youths and community leaders disrupted operations in about nine flow stations spread across Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State Tuesday protesting against the non-implementation of the recently released delineation exercise approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Asaba.

The protesters, who said they would not vacate the flow stations until their grievances were addressed, threatened to shut down all the stations that collectively produce about 120,000 barrels per day which is capable of negatively impacting the nation’s revenue.

The protesters, drawn from various communities within the kingdom, barricaded access to key oil facilities, insisting that oil production activities would remain halted until the outcome of the ward delineation exercise is fully implemented.

The protesters carried placards that read thus ‘INEC: Implement Warri Delineation Report’, ‘Court Ordered Judgment on Wards and Polling Units Delineation’, and ‘No Implementation, No Production’.

The protesters milled around the Abiteye flow station, Otunana flow station, Jones creek flow station, Egwa I flow station, Odidi 1 and 2 flow stations, Batan flow station, Ogbanabou flow station and Egwa 2 flow station disrupting their operations.

Chief (Mrs.) Maria Ebike, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, accused INEC of deliberately delaying the implementation process despite the conclusion of consultations and recommendations aimed at addressing long-standing concerns over political representation in the area.

According to her, the ward delineation exercise was designed to ensure fairness, equity, and adequate representation for communities within the Warri Federal Constituency, but alleged attempts to frustrate its implementation have heightened tensions across the region.

“We have waited patiently for the authorities to do the right thing. If our voices continue to be ignored, we have no option but to demand justice through peaceful protests. No implementation of the ward delineation, no oil production,” Ebike stated.

Another community leader, Mrs. Fanty Goodness Owotorufa, said the communities remained peaceful but were determined to ensure the implementation of the judgment.

“The INEC has already given its verdict on the delineation of wards. What remains is implementation. That is why we are here. We are peace-loving people, but we want INEC to obey the judgment of the Supreme Court and effect the implementation.

“The people gathered here today are from these communities. We are not causing trouble. We only want the implementation of the delineation report already approved and announced,” she stated.

A former secretary and leader from Benikrukru community, Dr. Paul Boyitie, accused INEC of delaying the implementation of a process it had already concluded.

According to him, the Supreme Court in 2022 ordered a fresh delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, which was eventually carried out by INEC and the final report presented to stakeholders in Asaba on May 20th this year.

“The report clearly identified the wards occupied by the Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities. Stakeholders were invited, objections were entertained, and the final report was presented.

“The question is: why is INEC refusing to implement its own report? We are the majority in these areas and we will not allow any minority group to determine our political future.

“We want to participate fully in the 2027 general election under the approved delineation structure. Until INEC implements the report, we are not leaving.

“We have the capacity to shut down operations in our territories because we cannot continue to contribute resources to the federation and still be politically marginalised,” he said.

At the Otunana Flow Station, protesters maintained a similar position, insisting that oil production would remain halted until the delineation report is implemented.

Speaking on behalf of Kokodiagbene community, Edith Odafe, said the protest was solely about securing implementation of the approved wards and state constituencies announced by INEC.

“We came here because of the implementation of the wards and state constituencies approved and presented to us by INEC on May 20, 2026.

“The exercise was conducted peacefully and the result was presented to stakeholders. What we are asking for now is implementation. We have shut down this flow station and we will continue until our demands are met,” she said.

Mrs. Gladys Kele, also from Kokodiagbene, said the people were only demanding what rightfully belonged to them.

“We don’t want trouble. We don’t want any fight. We are gathered here because the wards allocated to us should be implemented. Nobody should take what belongs to us and nobody should tamper with our rights.

“We will remain here until what belongs to us is given to us,” she said.

The protesters maintained that the action was peaceful but warned that they would sustain the shutdown until concrete steps are taken to implement the delineation framework.