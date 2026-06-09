Foundation Empowers Market Women, Artisans, Students in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Eniobanke Foundation has disbursed millions of naira in cash grants and learning materials to over 200 beneficiaries in Ogun State as part of its community empowerment drive.

Its Founder, Qadri Ibrahim Adeniyi, popularly known as Eniobanke, said the initiative is aimed at giving back to the community and supporting small businesses.

According to him, “This programme is aimed at giving back to the people and the community. We have 105 market women who received N100,000 each to support their businesses.

“We also selected people from other trades like tailoring, painting, and other artisans to make up 105 persons, each receiving N100,000.”

Adeniyi added that 50 students were selected for a ‘student bursary’ stipend of N50,000 per session, while the 10 best students received computers.

“Arms giving is good, but service to humanity is better. This is an act of giving back to humanity. It is also a form of CSR for my organisation,” he said.

Speaking on the economy, Adeniyi commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying that business has been thriving under President Tinubu due to an enabling environment for entrepreneurs.

“I wouldn’t say I have a link with the presidency. I’m a businessman. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, business has been thriving. There are complaints, but in the midst of hardship, there are still some of us who are getting it right because he has created an enabling environment,” Adeniyi said.\

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and continue supporting the Tinubu administration, citing the Quranic verse that “after hardship comes ease.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government Area, Hon. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, hailed the foundation for complementing government efforts at improving the welfare of citizens.

He added that if many hands were on deck, poverty alleviation would be achieved.

“If more individuals replicate what we are witnessing here today, the impact on our communities will be enormous. Yesterday, about 200 women benefited from our own empowerment, and today, another set of about 200 people has been empowered. Imagine if thousands of well-meaning Nigerians take up similar initiatives, the dividends of democracy would be felt directly by the people,” Oyegbola-Sodipo said.

While also speaking on insecurity, Oyegbola-Sodipo warned that the spread of misinformation and old videos online is worsening insecurity, urging Nigerians to verify information before sharing.

He posited that the role of citizens in national security is inevitable, noting that creating fear with content is “even worse than the issues that we are facing.

“I see videos that are not from Nigeria. People are peddling those videos everywhere. You see things that have happened years ago, and people are bringing them back.

“To bloggers and young people who are trying to get views on social media, those adverts you are getting and that AdSense money you are earning, don’t forget that you are also killing people without knowing,” he warned.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chief Whip and a member representing Abeokuta North State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Babatunde Tella, described the empowerment initiative as a reflection of gratitude and responsible leadership.

“This young man believes he has benefited from government policies and opportunities, and he has chosen to return home to share part of those benefits with his people.

“ His late father was known for his commitment to community service and politics, and it is encouraging to see him continue that legacy,” Tella said.

The lawmaker advised beneficiaries to manage the funds wisely and cultivate discipline, integrity, and accountability in their business dealings.

“Money alone does not guarantee business success. What is most important is discipline, trust, and integrity. If you earn less than you spend, you are already creating problems for yourself.

“The beneficiaries must learn how to grow this capital, manage their expenses and build sustainable businesses that can support their families and eventually help others,” he said.