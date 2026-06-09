Boss Mustapha: Traditional Rulers Remain Nigeria’s ‘Living Institutions’ for Peace, Unity

Daji Sani in Yola

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has described the traditional institutions as “living institutions” central to Nigeria’s nation-building.

He made the remarks in Numan, Adamawa State, where he was the chairman of a title conferment ceremony.

Mustapha spoke while the Hama Bachama, Homun Dr. Daniel Ismaila Shaga, conferred honorary titles on 22 distinguished sons, daughters and friends of the Bachama Kingdom.

The event drew traditional rulers, government officials and guests from within and outside Adamawa.

According to the former SGF, traditional institutions serve as vital bridges between government and citizens.

He said they help connect public policies with the realities of local communities, making governance more responsive.

Addressing the gathering, Mustapha noted that traditional honours go beyond public recognition.

He stressed that such titles reflect service, sacrifice, and commitment to community development over the years.

He added that every title bestowed by a traditional institution comes with responsibility and urged recipients to use their positions to serve others and contribute positively to society.

Mustapha, who received the title of Ngra Bachama, called on all awardees to embrace their new roles. He urged them to promote peace, unity, education, security, and economic development in their communities.

He also commended the Hama Bachama and the Bachama Traditional Council for sustaining the culture of recognizing outstanding contributions. Mustapha said the practice promotes values like service, character, responsibility and community engagement.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, echoed similar sentiments. He urged Bachama citizens to embrace peaceful coexistence as the foundation for sustainable development and progress.

The governor stressed that peace is fundamental to human existence, adding that stability allows individuals to thrive, communities to develop, and societies to prosper across the state and country.

Among the recipients was the Director-General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Mr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, conferred with the title of Dyamso Bachama, who said title conferment fosters unity, harmony, and peaceful coexistence beyond ceremony.

Nkom expressed gratitude to the Hama Bachama for the honour despite not being an indigene, adding that it would strengthen cultural ties between Adamawa and Kaduna States and praised government efforts on insecurity.

Dr. Agoso Bamaiyi, named Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and spokesman of the king, said he would walk in the footsteps of the late Uncle Timawus Mathias, the first holder of the title, and thanked the traditional council for the trust.

In his closing remarks, Hama Bachama, Dr. Daniel Ismaila Shaga, stressed that peace is critical to societal development, adding that all communities in the chiefdom should embrace unity, love and mutual understanding, and to pray and work tirelessly for peace.

The colourful ceremony underscored the enduring relevance of traditional institutions in fostering peace, unity and development across Nigeria.

Traditional rulers, government officials, and community leaders all attended the event.