Bayelsa PDP Candidate Pledges to Float Trust Fund for Senatorial District

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Richard Akinaka, at weekend embarked on strategic discussions with key stakeholders and elders in the district.

The visit to some of the elders and stakeholders was part of his efforts to seek their blessings and support to enhance his initiatives for the senatorial district.

He expressed his commitment to introducing bills that would strengthen institutions in the Niger Delta and address critical issues affecting the people, including the establishment of a trust fund in the form of a limited liability company to oversee constituency projects.

Akinaka’s consultative visit took him to prominent elders in the district, such as the President of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ambassador Godknows Igali, Chief Abel Ebifebowei, amongst others, where he emphasised the lack of effective representation and the urgent need for purposeful leadership.

He lamented the current situation where the voices of the people are not being heard, and the absence of tangible benefits from representation

Having emerged from humble beginnings with the support of his community, Akinaka said he has positioned himself as a reflection of the people’s aspirations. Akinaka underscored the importance of legislative duties, pledging to draw on his deep understanding of the challenges faced by his constituents, the Niger Delta region, and Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “My legislative contributions will stem from my knowledge of the needs of my constituency, the underserved people of the Niger Delta and Nigerians at large. I am conscious of introducing bills that will, among other things, strengthen institutions in the Niger Delta region and address the very troubling situations bedeviling our people.”

“The trust would be in the form of a limited liability company that will have elders like you sitting on the board. Richard Akinaka will not bring a company anywhere to do such jobs. That trust that we have our people representing us will do the jobs and will ensure that the jobs are done. Whatever profit that comes out of those things will form a common purse and will highlight areas of immediate need and concern, especially education.”

He equally outlined initiatives for economic empowerment, including supporting fishing communities, collaborating with federal agencies, and creating job opportunities to reduce youth restiveness.

In his response the PANDEF President, Igali, while endorsing Akinaka, praised his leadership qualities and commitment to human development. He expressed confidence in Akinaka’s ability to represent the people effectively in the Senate and urged him to advocate boldly for the Niger Delta region.

“From what I’ve known, you have been focused on human development, focused on results, focused on impact on community. Nobody can take that from you,” Igali said.

The PANDEF Chairman expressed strong confidence in Akinaka’s capacity to represent his people effectively in the Senate, urging him to speak up boldly for the Niger Delta region, which he described as contributing immensely to the nation’s wealth yet plagued by underdevelopment and poverty.