AICFF 2026 Ends Historic Maiden Edition, Calls Christians Creatives to Reclaim Storytelling

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The maiden edition of the Africa International Christian Film Festival (AICFF) concluded on Saturday in Abuja with a strong call for Christian filmmakers and creatives across Africa to reclaim storytelling through excellence, identity and kingdom influence.

Held from June 3 to 6 at Silverbird Cinemas in Abuja’s Central Business District, the four-day festival brought together filmmakers, actors, producers, church leaders, distributors, media practitioners, and Christian storytellers from across Africa and beyond for what organizers described as a landmark gathering for faith-based filmmaking on the continent.

The festival, themed ‘God’s Creative Army,’ featured film screenings, masterclasses, industry conversations, networking sessions, panel discussions, and strategic engagements aimed at strengthening the faith-film ecosystem in Africa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, AICFF Convener and Festival Director, Bright Wonder Obinna Obasi, challenged Christian creatives to combine spiritual consecration with professional excellence in fulfilling their storytelling mandate.

The opening ceremony also received goodwill messages from prominent figures in the global faith-film industry, including Alex and Stephen Kendrick of Kendrick Brothers Films, President of International Christian Visual Media (ICVM), Paul Sirmons, Founder of the Christian Worldview Film Festival, Phillip Telpher, and President of CONTENT Media Conference, Tim Shields.

Renowned gospel filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye, delivered a keynote address on ‘Identity and Kingdom Storytelling,’ while Regional Director of Christian Broadcast Network (CBN), Dr. Felix Oisamoje, spoke on the festival’s theme.

A presentation on the state of faith-based filmmaking in Africa was delivered by Teniola Zara King on behalf of Kunle Falodun, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A House of Faith.

The festival opened with a screening of ‘Where The River Divides’, followed by a panel discussion titled ‘The Church and Culture: Reclaiming Storytelling for the Kingdom’, featuring Rex Nwakamma, Matrid Nwanja Nyagah, Jennifer Keltner, Teniola Zara King, and Bright Wonder Obasi.

The second and third days focused on film screenings, acting and filmmaking masterclasses, business sessions and discussions on distribution opportunities and revenue generation within the faith-film industry.

Key sessions examined issues such as creating faith-based films that resonate with wider audiences, understanding distributor expectations, building sustainable business models for Christian films, and positioning African faith-based productions for global audiences.

Industry leaders including Moses Babatope, Chris Odeh, Joshua Carpenter, Kunle Falodun, Hakeem Kae-Kazim Condotti, Rex Nwakamma, and Bright Wonder Obasi were among speakers and panelists who shared insights with participants.

The final day focused on collaboration and the future of Christian storytelling in Africa. A Co-Production Mixer facilitated partnerships among filmmakers, while a dedicated session for church drama, film and media departments explored ways churches can embrace excellence in storytelling ministry and strengthen collaboration across denominations.

One of the festival’s highlights was the AICFF Pitch-A-Thon, where six shortlisted screenwriters presented their projects before industry stakeholders. Tomisin Faoye emerged winner, receiving a cash prize of N250,000, mentorship through Gospel Cinema International, and a development opportunity under the First Features Project led by veteran filmmaker Steve Gukas.

Organizers also unveiled six finalists selected from the Africa Gospel Film Project (AGFP), who will participate in a mentorship programme with Kingdom Story Company, the producers behind acclaimed faith-based films including Unsung Hero, Jesus Revolution and I Can Only Imagine.

The selected participants are Joshua Adeyi, Ayomide Aina, Phillip Oyeleye, Olayinka Ayinde, Temidayo Ayodele and Miracle Ebute.

Throughout the festival, speakers repeatedly emphasized the need for Christian creatives to embrace their identity while pursuing excellence as both a spiritual responsibility and an industry requirement.

The event concluded with the AICFF Awards 2026, which recognized outstanding achievements in faith-based filmmaking.

‘Where The River Divides’ emerged as the biggest winner of the night, claiming awards for Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Directing, Best Music/Soundtrack, Best Evangelical Film, and Overall Best Film.

Other winners included ‘In Custody’ for Best Short Film, ‘Forgiving The Nightmare’ for Best Editing and Best Foreign Film, ‘Lavender Hills’ for Best Documentary, Gadwill Odhiabo Dennis for Best Male Actor for his role in ‘Where The River Divides’, and Faith Ohuoba, who won Best Female Actor for her performance in ‘Confidence’.

As the curtain fell on the festival’s inaugural edition, participants expressed optimism that Africa’s faith-based film movement is entering a new phase of growth and global relevance.

Organizers said preparations have already begun for a larger and more impactful edition of the festival in 2027, as AICFF continues its mission of promoting Christian and values-driven storytelling while creating pathways for African faith-based films to reach international audiences.