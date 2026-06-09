Africa CDC, WHO Launch Unified Ebola Response, to Raise $518m for African Countries’ Support

Dike Onwuamaeze





Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday launched a joint continental preparedness and six-month response plan. The scheme included raising $518 million to support African countries’ efforts to check the ongoing Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

A press release issued yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by Africa CDC and WHO, said the six-month plan, covering June to November 2026, would bring together governments, partners, and communities under a unified “One Response” approach to strengthen outbreak response measures, including emergency coordination, disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, clinical care, community engagement, research, logistics and support for essential health services.

The release further said the plan would focus on protecting vulnerable populations, strengthening cross-border collaboration, and supporting countries to respond quickly to new cases.

In addition, it would provide a pathway to broadly strengthen Africa’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to future health threats, while protecting lives and livelihoods.

Another objective of the plan, according to Africa CDC and WHO, is to strengthen health systems to ensure resilience even as countries respond to acute health emergencies at a time when there are no licensed vaccines or therapeutics specifically approved for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola.

Africa CDC and WHO also said the plan would complement national response plans launched by governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Director-General of Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya, said, “Ebola moves fast. Africa must move faster. This joint plan gives the continent a clear path to act with speed and unity: to save lives, support the affected countries and protect neighbouring communities.

“With member states, WHO and partners, Africa CDC is turning commitment into action and resources into response for the communities at risk.”

Speaking in the same vein, WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “The only way to beat this outbreak is through close partnership, working together under the leadership of the affected countries in one coordinated effort, guided by a simple principle: one plan, one budget, one team.”

Ghebreyesus added, “Containing Ebola depends on political commitment, sustained financing, and the trust and engagement of communities.

“This plan places communities at the centre, because without their participation, contact tracing falters, safe care is delayed, and transmission continues.”

Africa CDC and WHO said the implementation of preparedness and response activities was already underway across affected and at-risk countries.

Furthermore, in 10 priority countries critical measures are being strengthened to enhance public health emergency preparedness and ensure early detection and swift response.

The plan emphasised the need to maintain support for other ongoing health emergencies, including mpox, cholera, and measles, to prevent disruptions to critical response efforts and safeguard progress towards stronger, more resilient health systems.

The coordinated effort comes as response operations accelerate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where authorities, with support from Africa CDC, WHO, and partners, are ramping up efforts to curb the spread of the virus and end the outbreak.

Africa CDC and WHO urged member states to strengthen screening and public health measures at points of entry and enhance cross-border coordination and solidarity to support a timely, effective, and evidence-based response to the outbreak.

The bodies said through the joint preparedness and response plan, the continent would mobilise its collective expertise and resources to reinforce response measures, acting as one to control the outbreak and protect communities across the region.

They said the successful implementation of the plan would require strong political commitment, sustained investment, and close collaboration among governments, health workers, communities, and partners.