53,000 Nigerians Die Annually from Foodborne Diseases, Says FG

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has said that Nigeria is recording over 53,000 deaths annually due to Foodborne diseases, with under five children accounting for over 80 per cent of cases.

It warned that the country continues to bear a heavy burden of foodborne diseases, recording nearly 50 million illnesses.

This was disclosed on Monday in Abuja by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, during the 2026 World Food Safety Day held in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere,” Salako said the cost of unsafe food in Nigeria, “is not only measured in sickness and death, but also in the lost cognitive, physical, and developmental potential of our children”.

As Nigeria joined the global community in marking the day, the minister said that food safety has become a critical national development priority.

He said, “Today, Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate the 2026 World Food Safety Day under the theme ‘From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere.’

This theme is a powerful reminder that food safety is not merely a technical issue; it is a national development priority that affects the health, productivity, and wellbeing of every Nigerian.”

Citing new estimates from the World Health Organization, the Minister noted that unsafe food causes about 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths globally each year, with Africa carrying the highest per-capita burden.

The minister warned of the implications rising foodborne diseases, which could undermine child development and national productivity.

“In practical terms, this means the true cost of unsafe food in Nigeria is not only measured in sickness and death, but also in the lost cognitive, physical, and developmental potential of our children,” he said, adding that over 4.26 million healthy life years are lost annually.

He identified diarrhoeal diseases caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Shigella, Campylobacter and rotavirus as major contributors, alongside growing concerns over chemical contamination such as lead exposure in food and water sources.

The minister however said Nigeria has recorded measurable progress in strengthening its food safety systems.

Highlighting improvements in national evaluation scores and surveillance frameworks, Salako said: “This means Nigeria is now one of the leading countries in the region in establishing functional systems for detecting, reporting, and responding to foodborne disease events”.

He also highlighted ongoing regulatory actions targeting unhealthy diets, including sodium reduction policies, trans-fat elimination measures, sugar-sweetened beverage taxation efforts, and the development of front-of-pack labelling systems.

Salako cautioned against complacency, urging relevant agencies to ensure stronger surveillance, improved market hygiene, expanded laboratory capacity, and stricter enforcement of food safety standards across the value chain.

“Food safety is not only about preventing infections; it is also about ensuring that the food we eat does not contribute to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases,” he said.

He also urged the media to intensify public awareness campaigns, stressing their role in shaping behaviour and promoting accountability.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Country Director of Resolve to Save Lives, Nigeria, Mrs. Nanlop Ogbureke, the organisation said the theme of the year’s event aligns with Nigeria’s broader public health priorities, particularly the prevention of cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases.

The organisation said that it is working with government agencies and partners on sodium reduction, trans-fat elimination, healthier food policies and public awareness initiatives aimed at improving nutrition outcomes.

It called for sustained collaboration across all sectors, including government, development partners, academia, civil society and the private sector, to strengthen food safety systems and promote healthier diets.

The Director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate, Eva Edwards, who represented the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency is committed to science-based regulation, surveillance, and enforcement to ensure food safety across production, importation, distribution and consumption chains in Nigeria.

She said the theme, “From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere,” underscores food safety as a public health and development imperative.

“Behind every statistic on foodborne disease is a child, a family, a community, or a business affected by preventable illness and loss,” she said.