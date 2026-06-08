Vacate Wadata Plaza Now, PDP Professionals Tell Members Loyal to Wike 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led group to immediately vacate the Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat of the PDP or be ready to be evicted with legitimate force.

In a statement by the national coordinator of the PDP Professionals, he said the warning followe the unambiguous judgment delivered by Justice Uchechukwu, JCA, of the Court of Appeal in APPEAL NO. CA/IB/M.90/2026.

According to Obinna Nwachukwu, ”This judicial pronouncement has effectively stripped the recalcitrant elements of any legally recognisable authority, exposing their continued occupation of the party’s office as a brazen act of lawlessness, trespass, and political imposture.”

He said, ”For public elucidation and avoidance of doubt, we make the following clarifications. The Court of Appeal, in resolving a Notice of Objection to the appearance of Dapo Durosaro, Esq. for the PDP and Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum (National Chairman), thoroughly ventilated the constitutional mechanics of our party.

“The core question before the Court was whether A.K. Ajibade, SAN, remained the National Legal Adviser with the power to donate legal authority to external actors. The Court of Appeal soundly resolved the matter, establishing the following undeniable legal facts.”

He further stressed that the Court affirmed that upon the suspension of A.K. Ajibade, SAN, on November 1, 2025, he completely lost all authority conferred on him by the PDP Constitution.

The Court explicitly ruled that, “Any exercise of the power conferred on a party official by the party’s constitution, while a suspension subsists, is an exercise in futility.”

On the legitimacy of the leadership of the party, the PDP Professionals said, ”The Court validated the decision of the 608th National Working Committee (NWC), which legally directed the National Directorate of Legal Services to take over the functions of the office and subsequently brief Dapo Durosaro, Esq. to represent the Party and the National Chairman.”

The PDP Professionals stated that the Court noted that even though Ajibade’s suspension elapsed after one month, his tenure of office completely expired in December 2025.