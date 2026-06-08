Super Falcons Opt for Intensity against Senegal’s Lionesses

The Super Falcons have opted for a more intense approach to Monday’s second international friendly match against the Lionesses of Teranga from Senegal, after both teams fought a close battle in Ikenne-Remo on Friday.

Head Coach Justine Madugu said on Sunday that his 10-time African champions will be more intentional at the fore when they clash with the Senegalese for the second time at the iconic Remo Stars Sports Complex, with both teams looking forward to the Women Africa Cup of Nations that begins next month in Morocco.

Goals by Asisat Oshoala (from the spot) and midfielder Toni Payne earned the Falcons a 2-1 win on Friday, with the Lionesses hitting one back with four minutes left of regulation time.

In 2016, the Super Falcons defeated the Lionesses 3-1 on aggregate in a qualifying fixture for the Women Africa Cup of Nations, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw and the Falcons winning the return by two unreplied goals.

In Morocco, the Falcons, who will be gunning for a record-extending 11th title, will be up against Egypt, Zambia and debutants Malawi in group C, while Senegal will play hosts Morocco, Algeria and Kenya in group A of the tournament that is scheduled for 25th July – 16th August in Morocco.

This year’s tournament will also serve as the qualifying competition for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, with the best four teams qualifying directly to Brazil, while the fifth-placed team will be involved in an intercontinental playoff tournament for an opportunity to qualify for the finals.