Optiva Capital Partners Drives Wealth, Global Access, Social Impact Across Africa

Chairman, Franklin Nechi, says the future belongs to Africans who combine mobility, smart investment and purposeful legacy building

As Africa navigates a rapidly changing global economic landscape, Optiva Capital Partners is positioning itself as more than the premier investment immigration firm.

The company is emerging as Africa’s leading platform for wealth creation, global access, healthcare transformation, women empowerment, and economic participation, helping Africans build not only financial prosperity but lasting legacies.

Speaking during an interactive session with business editors, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, outlined the company’s vision of connecting commercial success with meaningful social impact, insisting that businesses that create access and opportunity will define Africa’s future.

“At Optiva, we do not see commercial success and social responsibility as competing priorities. They are interdependent,” Nechi said.

According to him, Optiva’s leadership in investment immigration, wealth retention and global mobility is built on a simple philosophy: profit must be accompanied by purpose.

“In today’s Africa, where opportunities remain uneven and inequality is visible, businesses that only extract value will lose relevance. Businesses that create value, access and agency will shape the next generation of African prosperity.”

Healthcare As a Foundation for Wealth

Beyond helping African families secure global access through second citizenship and residency programmes, Optiva has invested significantly in healthcare interventions designed to improve lives and strengthen communities.

Nechi explained that the firm’s investments in healthcare were driven by both data and dignity. “Wealth without health is meaningless. If a family loses a mother or child to a preventable condition, no amount of financial wealth can compensate for that loss.” Through the acquisition and upgrading of healthcare facilities and the rebuilding of maternity services, Optiva has sought to close critical gaps in access and quality healthcare, particularly for women and children.

According to him, these interventions have resulted in improved access to specialist care, reduced referral times for critical cases, increased supervised deliveries, and enhanced maternal and neonatal outcomes. “Health is the foundation of productivity, education and legacy. That is why we define wealth as capital plus access plus health.”

Championing Women As Economic Architects

A defining feature of Optiva’s corporate culture is its commitment to women empowerment. With more than 70 per cent of its workforce comprising women, many occupying leadership positions, the company has built a structure that reflects the realities of modern wealth creation and family decision-making. “It was intentional, but not for optics. It was for performance,” Nechi explained. “Women influence education spending, healthcare decisions, real estate purchases, investment planning and family legacy decisions across Africa. Any company that ignores this shift is ignoring one of the most significant wealth transitions taking place on the continent.”

Through its annual International Women’s Day celebrations, strategic partnerships and sponsorship of women-focused initiatives, Optiva seeks to advance visibility, capability and access to capital for women entrepreneurs and professionals. “We measure success not by attendance at events but by how many women leave with a business plan, a funding connection, or a leadership opportunity they previously lacked.”

Investing in Africa’s Creative Economy

Beyond finance and mobility, Optiva, Africa’s premier gateway to global citizenship and investment mobility, is also supporting Africa’s rapidly expanding creative sector. Nechi described music, film, fashion, comedy and entertainment as some of Africa’s most powerful global exports. “The creative economy is one of the fastest ways for Africa to participate meaningfully in the global economy.” By supporting platforms and initiatives that promote arts, culture and entertainment, Optiva is helping creatives gain access to international markets while also encouraging the development of supporting industries including tourism, hospitality, media and technology.

From Passports to Global Participation

While Optiva is widely recognized as Africa’s leader in investment immigration, Nechi stressed that the firm’s mission extends far beyond helping clients acquire second citizenship. “We don’t simply sell passports or properties. We build pathways that allow Africans to operate, invest, expand and protect wealth across borders.” The company helps clients overcome what Nechi describes as the three major barriers to global participation: access, structure and knowledge. Access comes through residency and citizenship programmes. Structure comes through international real estate, asset diversification and wealth planning. Knowledge comes through strategic advisory services that help clients understand global markets and opportunities.

According to him, African families and entrepreneurs are increasingly pursuing education-driven mobility, international business expansion and offshore asset diversification. “The mindset has changed. People are no longer asking, ‘What happens if I leave?’ They are asking, ‘How can I operate everywhere?'”

Looking ahead, Nechi believes the next decade will belong to Africans who embrace global access, strategic planning and disciplined investment. “Africans who embrace global access control their mobility. Those who embrace smart investment control their capital. Those who plan strategically control their legacy.”

He warned that the difference between those who prepare and those who delay could become generational. “The window of opportunity is open today. The cost of waiting is increasingly higher than the cost of acting.”