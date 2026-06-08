NLC Drags Nigeria Before ILC Over Alleged Anti- Labour Practices

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tabled a petition at the ongoing International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland against the federal government and some states over alleged violations of trade union conventions.

It said that workers in Nigeria have continued to face persistent violations of the right to organise and that of Collective Bargaining Convention, 1949 (No. 98).

In an address presented by the NLC president Joe Ajaero, the labour movement alleged that trade union leaders are being threatened, assaulted, intimidated, arrested or victimized for carrying out legitimate trade union activities.

“We appear before this Committee because workers and their organizations in Nigeria continue to face persistent violations of the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention, 1949 (No. 98).

“The violations before us are not isolated incidents. They constitute a pattern of interference, intimidation, violence and discrimination directed against workers and their organizations in contravention of the obligations imposed by Convention No. 98.

NLC requested the ILC Committee to find that Nigeria is in breach of its obligations under Articles 1, 2 and 4 of Convention No. 98.

“We further request the Committee to urge the Government of Nigeria to: End the occupation of the NLC Secretariat in Edo State and restore full control of the premises to the Congress; cease all forms of interference in the internal affairs of trade unions and work with the legitimate leadership of the NLC in the state.

It also urged the Committee to prevail on Nigerian government to always respect court decisions relating to trade union leadership disputes, including those concerning the NURTW; Guarantee the safety and protection of trade union leaders and members; conduct independent investigations into acts of anti-union violence and intimidation.

It further sought the intervention of ILO to help establish a clear timetable for labour law reforms in Nigeria necessary to ensure full compliance with Convention No. 98.

Citing instances of violations of workers’ rights, NLC said, “in November 2023, while leading a legitimate trade union mission in Imo State to secure implementation of a duly negotiated 2021 collective agreement, I was violently attacked and seriously injured.

“The attack occurred solely because I was carrying out lawful trade union functions which includes Pension arrears, non-payment of earned incomes such as salaries and allowances; intimidation and harassment of workers etc.

“No effective investigation and prosecution has followed despite assurances to the contrary.

“Such impunity sends a chilling message to workers and trade union representatives throughout Nigeria and undermines the protection guaranteed under Article 1 of Convention No. 98.

Ajaero also said that recently, trade union leaders (NLC/TUC) in Osun State were shown gory pictures of his beaten and bleeding body by the agents of the state as what will befall them to dissuade them from embarking on their legitimate trade union action.

NLC said these incidents are part of a broader pattern documented by the NLC and ITUC over several years, including: Intimidation, harassment and physical attacks against trade union leaders; Interference in internal trade union elections and leadership structures.

Other violations include; excessive deployment of security forces during lawful industrial actions; restrictions on the ability of workers’ organizations to operate freely and independently.