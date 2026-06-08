All Set for Public Presentation of Book on State Police in Nigeria

Preparations are in top gear for the public presentation of a new book titled The Imperative of State Police in Nigeria, written by renowned media columnist, public policy analyst, democracy advocate and thought leader, Magnus Onyibe.

According to a statement issued by Inspire Media Services, the book is being presented against the backdrop of the “seemingly unrelenting wave of insecurity spreading across Nigeria” and recent efforts by President Bola Tinubu toward implementing a framework for the establishment of state police in the country.

The statement signed by Tervel T. Kejih, Head, Communication and Media Relations, for Inspire Media Services, noted that the publication comes at a critical period in Nigeria’s history when killings, kidnappings, banditry and other violent crimes have continued to escalate nationwide.

It observed that insecurity, which initially appeared concentrated in the North-East and parts of the North-Central region, has spread extensively into the South-West states of Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo, raising fears that the menace could extend to Ogun and Lagos states if urgent measures are not taken.

It further stated that the urgency of the security situation has been underscored by the abduction of schoolchildren in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, and Uba Askira in Borno State.

The statement also referenced remarks credited to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed that the Presidency and the National Assembly are set to fast-track constitutional templates for the establishment of state police structures in Nigeria.

The book comprises 19 articles written and published by Onyibe in the mass media from 2002 to date. According to the statement, the publication chronicles the evolution of insecurity in Nigeria and presents arguments for the establishment of state and local policing systems as a strategic response to the country’s security challenges.

The statement described Onyibe as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished media columnists and respected thought leaders, adding that the book assembles critical insights, historical perspectives and policy recommendations required to guide lawmakers and policymakers in amending the 1999 Constitution to accommodate state and local policing structures.

The foreword of the book was written by Anthony Kila, while the afterword was authored by Tunji Alapini.

According to the statement, the publication aligns with recent calls by President Tinubu urging the National Assembly to amend the 1999 Constitution to accommodate state police as part of efforts to tackle insecurity threatening national stability, economic growth and social cohesion.

The statement explained that the current centralised policing structure traces its roots to the Unification Decree No. 2 of 1966, introduced after the military coup that ended Nigeria’s First Republic and abolished the regional policing arrangement that previously existed.

It added that the date, venue and time for the public presentation are being finalised through consultations with key stakeholders, including the leadership of the National Assembly, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Police Service Commission and other security agencies.

The event, expected to hold in Abuja, will attract lawmakers, policymakers, security experts, civil society leaders, media practitioners, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic community and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s security and governance sector.

The author maintained that legislators, security stakeholders and readers alike would find the book invaluable in understanding the historical foundations of Nigeria’s current security crisis and the need for institutional reforms capable of reversing the country’s insecurity challenges.