Adeniyi Courts Diplomats, Top Govt Officials as Customs Expands Global Partnerships, Trade Cooperation

· Move aims at stronger border collaboration, others

James Emejo in Abuja

Comptroller-General (CGC) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, has intensified efforts to deepen international cooperation and trade relations with the expansion of structured partnerships with more than 20 customs administrations across the world.

Adeniyi disclosed the development at a high-level diplomatic cocktail reception hosted by the service in Abuja. It was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, heads of missions, senior government officials, security chiefs, and members of the customs management, who gathered to discuss areas of mutual cooperation.

The engagement underscored the service’s growing emphasis on international collaboration as a key pillar for improving trade facilitation, strengthening border management, and enhancing institutional effectiveness.

Adeniyi expressed appreciation to members of the diplomatic community for their support in advancing bilateral relations and global trade cooperation with Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the service to supporting diplomatic missions operating in the country, stressing that sustained engagement is essential in fostering stronger relations between Nigeria and its international partners.

The CGC said NCS had continued to broaden its global reach through formal collaboration arrangements with customs administrations across different jurisdictions, with a focus on knowledge sharing, capacity building, and operational cooperation.

According to him, closer collaboration among customs authorities, diplomatic missions and security institutions has become increasingly important in addressing emerging trade and security challenges, while supporting revenue mobilisation and economic competitiveness.

He stated that customs administration now functioned within a highly interconnected global environment, making trust, information exchange, and collective responsibility indispensable for effective border governance and compliance management.

The customs boss added that platforms that brought together diplomatic and government stakeholders provided opportunities to strengthen relationships, deepen dialogue, and identify new areas of cooperation capable of advancing Nigeria’s trade and diplomatic objectives.

He said, “We recognise and appreciate your contributions to strengthening diplomatic and trade relations. The service remains committed to providing the support and services required for diplomatic missions to operate effectively in Nigeria.”

Adeniyi said sustained collaboration among customs administrations, diplomatic missions, and security agencies was critical to achieving efficient border security, enhanced revenue generation, and improved economic competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global trade environment.

The CGC emphasised that modern customs administration operated within a highly interconnected global system, requiring continuous engagement, trust-building, and shared responsibility among international partners to address emerging challenges in trade, security, and compliance management.

The event provided networking sessions with senior government officials and diplomatic representatives.

The participants commended NCS for its consistent efforts to foster stronger institutional ties and promote an enabling environment for international collaboration as it sought to position itself as a more active player in global customs cooperation and trade facilitation initiatives.