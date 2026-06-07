NAF Chief Pledges Commitment to Safe Rescue of Abducted Oyo School Victims

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has assured Nigerians of the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to the safe rescue of abducted school victims in Oyo State.

Aneke gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja during the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) second quarter 2026 route march exercise.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdullahi, the CAS said that the NAF remained committed to supporting ongoing security operations across the country.

He said the service would continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to protect lives and property and advance national security objectives.

Aneke said the route march underscored the NAF’s commitment to the health, wellness and fitness of its personnel as critical components of operational effectiveness and mission success.

According to him, a healthy and physically fit workforce is better positioned to meet the demands of modern military operations and contribute meaningfully to national security efforts.

He said the exercise also promoted teamwork, camaraderie, esprit de corps, and overall wellness among personnel, while strengthening the bond necessary for effective service delivery.

The CAS urged personnel to embrace healthy lifestyles and regular physical activities as part of their daily routines to sustain their physical and mental well-being.

He said all personnel had been directed to participate actively in weekly Wednesday sporting activities across NAF bases to encourage fitness and social cohesion.

According to him, the initiative will also provide opportunities for talent discovery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria games and discourage activities that distract personnel from their responsibilities.

Aneke expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support towards the development and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Air Force.

He also commended senior officers, officers, airmen, airwomen, and civilian staff for their dedication and participation in the exercise.

The CAS further praised the commander, 053 Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force Camp, and his team for successfully hosting the exercise.