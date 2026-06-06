World @30: Oyeyemi Pushes For Increased Road Safety Funding, Stronger Public–Private Collaboration

Bennett Oghifo

Former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Nigeria (CILT) Boboye Oyeyemi, has called on government at all levels to significantly increase funding for road safety infrastructure and institutions, warning that improved investment is critical to safeguarding lives on Nigerian roads.

Oyeyemi made the call while delivering the Chairman’s Address at the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Motoring World International and its Automotive Legacy & Excellence Awards held in Lagos.

The former FRSC boss stressed that Nigeria’s growing population and expanding mobility demands have placed unprecedented pressure on the nation’s road transport system, making it imperative for government to prioritise safety through sustained financial commitment.

According to him, “road safety is not an abstract concept; it is a matter of life and death. Without deliberate and adequate funding, institutions responsible for enforcement, education, and emergency response cannot perform optimally”.

He noted that while Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest automotive markets with over 200 million people, investment in road infrastructure, traffic management systems, and safety enforcement has not kept pace with the rapid increase in vehicular movement.

Oyeyemi warned that the consequences of underfunding road safety are evident in the rising rate of road crashes, fatalities, and economic losses associated with accidents across the country.

He emphasised that government funding should go beyond routine allocations to include strategic investments in modern traffic technology, improved road design, driver education, and capacity building for enforcement agencies.

The CILT Nigeria President also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between public institutions and private sector stakeholders, noting that sustainable road safety requires a multi-sectoral approach.

“Safety on our roads must be treated as a national development priority. It requires policy consistency, institutional support, and the political will to invest in systems that protect lives”, he said.

Tribute To Motoring World Publisher.

Earlier in his address, Oyeyemi paid glowing tribute to the Publisher and CEO of Motoring World International, Femi Owoeye, describing him as a pioneer whose vision has helped shape Nigeria’s automotive journalism landscape.

He recalled that when Motoring World was founded in 1996, specialised automotive reporting was largely uncharted territory in Nigeria, with little assurance of sustainability.

“Femi Owoeye made a bold and unconventional decision to dedicate his career to documenting Nigeria’s automotive and transport sector. 30 years later, that decision has produced an institution of national importance”, he said.

Oyeyemi noted that the publication has consistently provided in-depth coverage of policy developments, industry trends, and safety advocacy, while holding stakeholders accountable and promoting best practices across the transport ecosystem.

Three Decades Of Industry.

Reflecting on the 30-year journey of Motoring World, Oyeyemi described the publication as a repository of Nigeria’s automotive history, having chronicled major developments from the military era through the return to democracy and into the present day.

He pointed out that the publication has witnessed and reported on key transformations including the evolution of automotive policies, the rise of ride-hailing services, the influx of foreign vehicle brands, and the growing discourse around alternative energy vehicles such as electric and compressed natural gas-powered cars.

According to him, this body of work represents an invaluable institutional memory that should inform future policy decisions in the transport sector.

Call For Policy-Driven Automotive Growth.

Looking ahead, Oyeyemi urged government to align automotive sector growth with infrastructure development and safety standards, warning that expansion without regulation could worsen road safety outcomes.

He stressed that Nigeria must begin to take deliberate steps toward building a structured and competitive automotive industry, supported by clear policies, local manufacturing incentives, and improved regulatory frameworks.

He further noted that as global mobility trends shift towards cleaner and smarter technologies, Nigeria must not lag behind in adopting innovations that enhance efficiency and safety.

A National Imperative

Oyeyemi concluded by reiterating that investment in road safety is ultimately an investment in national productivity, public health, and economic stability.

“Every life lost on our roads is one too many. Government must act decisively by funding road safety institutions adequately and ensuring that policies translate into real protection for Nigerians”, he said.

The Motoring World 30th Anniversary celebration attracted key stakeholders across the transport, logistics, and automotive sectors, serving as both a moment of reflection and a platform for renewed advocacy on the future of mobility in Nigeria.