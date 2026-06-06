Reps Aspirant Seeks Inclusion of Riverine Communities In Delta Devt Agenda 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The House of Representatives aspirant for Warri Federal Constituency, Dr. Sheriff Mulade, has urged Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to include riverine communities hosting multinational oil companies in the state’s development agenda.

Mulade made the call in a statement yesterday, noting that coastal communities largely occupied by the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities have remained underdeveloped despite their contribution to the state’s economy.

He said the riverine areas had been deprived of meaningful infrastructural development and major people-oriented projects capable of opening up the region for economic growth.

The activist, who is contesting on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), argued that the Ijaw and Itsekiri communities contribute over 70 per cent of Delta State’s revenue through oil, gas, and the blue economy.

He said despite this contribution, the communities that serve as the state’s economic base have continued to face neglect.

“I appeal to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to deliberately consider people-oriented mega projects in the Ijaw and Itsekiri host communities to give them a sense of belonging as the economic livewire of the state,” he said.

Mulade also highlighted the need for key infrastructure projects in the riverine areas, including road networks linking major coastal communities and oil installations.

Some of the projects he listed include the Ayakoromo–Burutu–Forcados–Odimodi–Ogulagha road connecting the Forcados Terminal; the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Kokodiagbene–Escravos road linking the Escravos Terminal; and the Koko–Ogheye–Gbokodo–Opuama road in Warri North Local Government Area.

Others are the Camp-5–Seitorububou–Kurutie–Kunukunuma–Ibefan–Azama–Oporoza–Ogidigben–Yokri/Sokebolou–Obotobo ring road, as well as the Ojobo–Ndoro–Aghoro road linking Delta and Bayelsa States.

He said the execution of such projects would boost economic activity, improve connectivity, and address long-standing infrastructure gaps in coastal communities.