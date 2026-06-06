  • Saturday, 6th June, 2026

Reps Aspirant Seeks Inclusion of Riverine Communities In Delta Devt Agenda 

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

The House of Representatives aspirant for Warri Federal Constituency, Dr. Sheriff Mulade, has urged Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to include riverine communities hosting multinational oil companies in the state’s development agenda.

Mulade made the call in a statement yesterday, noting that coastal communities largely occupied by the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities have remained underdeveloped despite their contribution to the state’s economy.

He said the riverine areas had been deprived of meaningful infrastructural development and major people-oriented projects capable of opening up the region for economic growth.

The activist, who is contesting on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), argued that the Ijaw and Itsekiri communities contribute over 70 per cent of Delta State’s revenue through oil, gas, and the blue economy.

He said despite this contribution, the communities that serve as the state’s economic base have continued to face neglect.

“I appeal to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to deliberately consider people-oriented mega projects in the Ijaw and Itsekiri host communities to give them a sense of belonging as the economic livewire of the state,” he said.

Mulade also highlighted the need for key infrastructure projects in the riverine areas, including road networks linking major coastal communities and oil installations.

Some of the projects he listed include the Ayakoromo–Burutu–Forcados–Odimodi–Ogulagha road connecting the Forcados Terminal; the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Kokodiagbene–Escravos road linking the Escravos Terminal; and the Koko–Ogheye–Gbokodo–Opuama road in Warri North Local Government Area.

Others are the Camp-5–Seitorububou–Kurutie–Kunukunuma–Ibefan–Azama–Oporoza–Ogidigben–Yokri/Sokebolou–Obotobo ring road, as well as the Ojobo–Ndoro–Aghoro road linking Delta and Bayelsa States.

He said the execution of such projects would boost economic activity, improve connectivity, and address long-standing infrastructure gaps in coastal communities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.