Insecurity: Makinde Signs Executive Order to Restrict Commercial Motorcycle Operations

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday signed into law the Executive Order 002 of 2026, on the Regulations and Enforcement of Vehicle Registration and Traffic Management, thus restricting the operation of commercial motorcycle, otherwise known as Okada, between the hours of 10:30pm and 5:30am daily.



The executive order, Makinde noted, was part of the additional measures being taken by the state to improve security.

While signing the Executive Order in his office, the Governor noted that the move became necessary to strengthen the security architecture of the state and to also ensure the enforcement of vehicle registration, regulations and traffic management in order to better protect lives and properties of the citizens in the state.



He added that the order became imperative following the discovery by the state government that unregistered vehicles and motorcycles were being used for criminal activities in the state, citing the example of the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Ogbomoso.



Assuring residents of the state and Nigerians of the safe return of the abductees, Governor Makinde maintained that the state government has been working with security agencies, urging residents not to mistake the government’s silence for inaction, as the people in captivity are neither forgotten nor abandoned.



The Governor equally urged residents of the state to remain vigilant, united and resilient despite the current security challenges, charging them to rather respond with courage for collective results rather than be divided by fear.

He called on them to support and cooperate with the government and the security agencies by reporting any suspicious movement or act through the emergency number, 615, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of all citizens.



The Governor commended all the security agencies for their support, dedication, sacrifice and swift responses to security issues in the state.

Makinde said, “We are living through very trying times. For over 20 days now, our teachers and pupils have remained in captivity in the hands of terrorists. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them and with their families who continue to endure unimaginable pain and uncertainty. As a government, we share in their anxiety and their hope and we remain committed to doing everything within our power to secure the safe return of every one of them.



“While we continue to take all necessary actions to rescue them, we must also learn from this unfortunate incident and from other security breaches. We owe it to our people to continue strengthening the security architecture of our state so that we can better protect lives and properties.

“It is within this context that we take another step towards improving security and public safety in our state. Therefore, it is pursuant to Section 5.2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, Section 35 part 5 of the Road Traffic Law of Oyo State, Cap. 148, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, and all other enabling laws and powers in that regard, I sign the Executive Order No. 2 of 2026 on the Regulation and Enforcement of Vehicle Registration and Traffic Management in Oyo State.

“Let me also use this opportunity to restate that we will not relent until our teachers and children are returned home safely. Every day they remain in captivity is a painful day for their families, their communities, and all of us in Oyo State.



“I want to assure our people that efforts are ongoing round the clock and that the safe return of those abducted remains a top priority of this administration. They have not been forgotten and they have not been abandoned. “

He added, “With the signing of this Executive Order, we are also introducing additional measures to enhance security across our state. Consequently, the operations of commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada Riders, will now be restricted between the hours of 10.30 p.m. and 5.30 a.m. throughout Oyo State.

“We can create laws and regulations, but their success ultimately depends on the cooperation of our people. This is another opportunity to remind us all that security is a shared responsibility. If you see something, say something, and authorities will do something.



“As we continue to pray for the safe return of our teachers and children, let us remain vigilant, united, and hopeful. With God’s help and the continued efforts of our security agencies, we remain committed to bringing them home safely.”

Earlier in his brief, the Oyo State Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, explained that the Executive Order 002 was enacted for traffic regulation, management and enforcement of vehicle registration, as according to him, most of the vehicles used to perpetrate evil are without registration numbers, thereby making it difficult for security agencies to track them.



He explained that the Executive Order would provide a legal framework for the enforcement of vehicle registration, traffic regulations, and related offences, adding that designated enforcement authorities within the government had been empowered to arrest and prosecute defaulters/offenders and also impound vehicles violating the provisions of the Executive Order under the law.

Those in attendance at the signing of the Executive Order were the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adebo Ogundoyin; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Adeniyi; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Mr Abayomi Fagbenro; and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd).

Others were the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Security Coordination, Major-Gen. Lukman Omoniyi (rtd); Commandant, Oyo State Security Network (Amotekun), Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd); Chairperson, Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, Hon. Justice Aderonke Aderemi (rtd); and Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority, Major Adesagba Adekoya (rtd).