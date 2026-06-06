Eze Madumere: When Leaders Focus More on Power Than Performance, the People Suffer

Former Deputy Governor of Imo State and Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Eze Madumere, says Nigeria’s governance challenges stem from weak institutions, poor policy implementation and leadership that often prioritises power over service. He speaks on the country’s leadership deficit, his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress for the PDP, and why he believes responsive, people-centred governance remains the key to restoring public trust and national progress. Bennett Oghifo brings the excerpts:

You were in APC, you did not move to ADC or NDC but you choose PDP, why the choice of PDP?

PDP remains the most formidable and nationally accepted opposition party in Nigeria today. My decision to identify with the PDP was not based on mere political convenience, but on conviction, structure, and the vision the party still holds for the Nigerian people. I have been in governance and I understand what it takes to build institutions that can truly challenge bad leadership and restore hope to the people. The PDP, despite its challenges, still possesses the political spread, experienced leadership, grassroots connection, and democratic foundation needed to rescue Nigeria and reposition Imo State for progress. I did not move to ADC or any other platform because I believe that for real change to happen, there must be a strong, organised, and tested political structure. PDP has produced leaders, governed this nation successfully before, and still remains the party with the capacity to unite Nigerians across every divide. For me, politics should not be about jumping from one platform to another; it should be about commitment to the people and to a vision. I chose the PDP because I believe it offers the best opportunity to restore purposeful leadership, justice, equity, and development for our people. As a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, I have always stood for responsible leadership, and wherever I belong politically must reflect that same principle. My focus remains service to the people, and PDP provides the platform through which that vision can best be achieved.

Are you in the Wike-led faction or the Turaki-led faction of the PDP?

My position is very clear. With the Supreme Court judgement and the Certified True Copy already in the public domain, it is evident that there is no faction in the PDP. The PDP remains one united political party under one recognised national leadership. The party today is led by Hon. Mohammad Abdulrahman as the National Chairman and Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu as the duly recognised National Secretary. That remains the authentic and constitutionally recognised leadership of our great party. So, I do not belong to any so-called faction. I belong to one indivisible PDP committed to rebuilding, strengthening, and repositioning the party for victory ahead of 2027. At this critical moment, what the party needs is unity, discipline, and collective commitment, not division or unnecessary labels. Our focus should be on providing credible leadership and restoring the confidence of Nigerians in the PDP.

You are not new in governance, what do you think is the problem with governance in Nigeria?

Having served as Chief of Staff and later as Deputy Governor of Imo State, I have had the privilege of understanding governance from both administrative and political perspectives. From my experience, one of the greatest problems with governance in Nigeria is the lack of continuity, sincerity, and people-oriented leadership. Governance should be about service, vision, and long-term development, but unfortunately, in many cases, personal interests and political battles have taken precedence over the welfare of the people. When leaders focus more on power than performance, the people suffer the consequences. Another major challenge is the weak implementation of policies. Nigeria has brilliant ideas, talented individuals, and enormous resources, but the problem has always been translating policies into practical results that can improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Good governance is not about speeches; it is about measurable impact. We also have a problem with institutional weakness. Strong institutions, not just strong individuals, are what sustain development in any nation. When institutions are respected and allowed to function independently, there will be accountability, stability, and progress. In my years in government, I learned that leadership must be built on listening to the people, carrying everyone along, and creating opportunities for both the young and old. Government must become more responsive, transparent, and compassionate. Nigeria has the potential to become a great nation, but that can only happen when leadership is driven by competence, patriotism, and genuine commitment to the people rather than personal ambition. That is the kind of leadership many Nigerians are yearning for today.

What would you say is the issue with the APC?

What I believe is that the APC government has gradually lost touch with the everyday realities facing ordinary Nigerians. Leadership is not just about making promises; it is about creating policies that positively impact the lives of the people. Today, many Nigerians are struggling with economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and the rising cost of living, and the people truly deserve better. One of the major issues with the APC is the disconnect between government policies and the welfare of the citizens. A responsible government must always carry the people along, listen to their concerns, and provide practical solutions that improve their standard of living. Unfortunately, many Nigerians feel abandoned and unheard. There is also the issue of internal democracy and inclusiveness. Democracy thrives when people are allowed to express themselves freely and when political structures accommodate differing opinions. Over time, many Nigerians have become disappointed because they believe the system has become less people-oriented. As someone who has served in government before, I strongly believe leadership should be built on accountability, competence, compassion, and genuine service to the people. Governance should inspire hope, create opportunities for the youth, empower businesses, and strengthen institutions. That is why the PDP has repositioned itself to provide credible leadership and a better alternative for Nigerians. The party is focused on rebuilding trust, restoring economic stability, strengthening democratic values, and giving the people renewed hope for the future. Politics should not be about bitterness or personal attacks; it should be about presenting better ideas, better policies, and better leadership for the progress of our nation.”

What will be your advice to the federal government in tackling the issue of Insecurity in Nigeria?

My advice to the federal government on the issue of insecurity is that the fight against insecurity must go beyond military action alone. Security is not only about guns and uniforms; it is also about justice, economic empowerment, intelligence gathering, and restoring the confidence of the people in government. First, there must be greater investment in intelligence and modern security technology. Our security agencies need adequate support, proper coordination, and timely information sharing to effectively tackle criminal activities before they escalate. Prevention is always better than reaction. Secondly, government must address the root causes of insecurity, especially unemployment, poverty, and hopelessness among the youth. A hungry and frustrated population becomes vulnerable to crime and manipulation. When young people are empowered through education, skills acquisition, and job opportunities, the level of insecurity will naturally reduce. There is also a need for stronger collaboration between the federal government, state governments, traditional rulers, community leaders, and local vigilante structures. Security is more effective when communities are actively involved because the people at the grassroots understand their environment better. Most importantly, Nigerians must begin to see fairness, justice, and inclusiveness in governance. When citizens feel protected, heard, and carried along, they become partners in nation-building rather than enemies of the state. As a nation, we must rise above politics and treat insecurity as a collective challenge. The safety of lives and property should remain the first responsibility of every government, because without security, there can be no meaningful development.

What is your vision for the people of Owerri Senatorial zone?

My vision for the people of Owerri Senatorial Zone is centred on purposeful representation, economic empowerment, infrastructure development, youth advancement, and restoring the pride and voice of our people at the national level. Owerri Zone is blessed with intelligent, hardworking, and resourceful people, yet for too long many communities have struggled with poor infrastructure, unemployment, inadequate federal presence, and lack of quality representation. My vision is to change that narrative through responsive and people-oriented leadership. First, I want to pursue aggressive infrastructural development across the zone. Our roads, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, electricity, and rural development projects must receive serious attention. Development should not be limited to a few areas; every local government in Owerri Zone must feel the impact of governance. Secondly, youth and women empowerment will remain a top priority. I strongly believe that the strength of any society lies in the productivity of its young people. Through skill acquisition programs, entrepreneurship support, agricultural empowerment, digital innovation, and access to opportunities, we can create a new generation of self-reliant youths and economically empowered women. Another important aspect of my vision is effective representation and strong advocacy. The people deserve a leader who will not only occupy a seat but will speak boldly for the interests of Owerri Zone, attract federal projects, influence national policies positively, and ensure our people are not marginalized. I also envision a peaceful and united Owerri Zone where our traditional institutions, religious leaders, youth groups, women organisations, and political stakeholders work together for collective progress. Development can only thrive where there is unity and mutual respect. Most importantly, my vision is to restore hope and confidence in leadership. The people want a leader who understands governance, listens to their concerns, and has the experience, courage, and capacity to deliver results. Having served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Governor of Imo State, I understand the demands of public service and the importance of putting the people first. By the grace of God and with the support of our people, I am committed to building an Owerri Senatorial Zone that is economically vibrant, politically respected, socially secure, and strategically positioned for greater opportunities in the future.

Most Nigerians are not happy with the 10th Assembly, what changes do you intend to bring to the eleventh assembly?

I understand the feelings and concerns of many Nigerians regarding the Tenth National Assembly. What the people desire today is a legislature that is truly independent, people-oriented, proactive, and courageous enough to stand in defense of the public interest at all times. If given the opportunity to serve in the Eleventh Assembly, my focus will be on effective representation, quality legislation, and stronger oversight functions that directly impact the lives of the people. The National Assembly must not only make laws; it must also ensure that government policies and programs truly serve Nigerians. One of the changes I intend to bring is accessibility and constant engagement with the people. Representation should not end after elections. The people of Owerri Senatorial Zone must have a senator who listens to them, consults widely, and carries their voices to the national stage. I also believe the Eleventh Assembly must pay serious attention to economic reforms, youth empowerment, job creation, security, education, and infrastructure. Nigerians want practical solutions, not endless political drama. The legislature must become more responsive to the suffering and expectations of the people. Another important area is accountability. The National Assembly must strengthen its oversight responsibilities to ensure transparency in governance and proper utilization of public resources. Government agencies and institutions must be held accountable to the people.

As someone who has served both as Chief of Staff and Deputy Governor of Imo State, I understand governance and the importance of collaboration between the executive and legislative arms without compromising the independence of the legislature. The goal should always be national development and the welfare of the citizens. Ultimately, the Eleventh Assembly must restore public confidence by becoming a parliament that truly represents the hopes, struggles, and aspirations of ordinary Nigerians. That is the kind of leadership and representation I intend to offer.