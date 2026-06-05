NSE President Charges Government to Address Insecurity, Economic Hardship

• Seeks improved welfare for Nigerian workers

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ali Rabiu, has called on the federal government to take urgent and decisive measures to address the escalating security challenges and worsening economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Speaking yesterday at the Society’s 2026 Second Quarter Dinner, during which 214 distinguished engineers were formally admitted into the Fellowship cadre of the NSE, Rabiu expressed deep concern over the increasing wave of kidnappings and other criminal activities that continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of citizens across the country.

In a statement in Abuja by Abdulkadir Aliyu, the acting Executive Secretary of the NSE, Rabiu noted that while the organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting government at all levels in the pursuit of national development objectives, there was an urgent need for greater responsiveness to the welfare and security needs of the populace.

He said: “The Nigerian Society of Engineers remains fully committed to supporting government at all levels in the pursuit of national development objectives, we firmly believe that effective collaboration among government, professional bodies, academia, industry and other critical stakeholders is essential for addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting our nation.

“However, at this moment, we must also charge the federal government of Nigeria to be more alive to its obligations to the citizenry. While we recognise that elections are drawing near and political campaigns have commenced in earnest, citizens must be safe, healthy and economically empowered for democracy to thrive.

“We are deeply concerned about the rising rate of inflation and the increasing cost of living. Many Nigerians can hardly afford transportation to their places of work due to the soaring cost of petroleum products, with petrol currently selling at an average of about N1,350 per litre. This situation has placed tremendous pressure on households and businesses alike.

“We also decry the growing wave of insecurity that is rapidly spreading across the country. The indiscriminate abduction of teachers, pupils, and other innocent citizens is unacceptable and demands urgent and sustained action by the relevant authorities.”

The NSE President stressed that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection and welfare of its citizens, adding that issues affecting the wellbeing of Nigerians should receive greater attention than political considerations.

“We believe strongly that a responsible government should prioritise the wellbeing of its citizens above all else, including mundane considerations such as re-election campaigns. The security and welfare of the people must remain the foremost objective of governance,” he stated.

Rabiu further used the occasion to lend the voice of the engineering profession to ongoing calls for improved welfare for Nigerian workers, urging the government to undertake a substantial upward review of the national minimum wage in view of prevailing economic realities.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, the Nigerian Society of Engineers joins other well-meaning Nigerians in calling on the government to consider a substantive upward review of the national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“Our nation possesses the resources and capacity to improve the quality of life of its people. We can achieve this if we collectively demonstrate the necessary political will and commitment,” he stressed.